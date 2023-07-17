At the Couthures International Journalism Festival, “has rugby lost its soul? »

During the conference “What is artificial intelligence for?” “, in Couthures-sur-Garonne, Friday July 14, 2023. CAMILLE MILLERAND / DIVERGENCE FOR THE WORLD

Questioning our relationship to the media and information by stepping aside. This is the program of the International Journalism Festival, organized by the group Le Monde (The world, Courrier internationalthe HuffPost, Telerama et The life) et The Obswhich opened on Friday July 14 and will run until July 16 in the village of Couthures-sur-Garonne (Lot-et-Garonne). “Has rugby lost its soul? » : the question has been chosen, “deliberately provocative”, to stimulate debate between information professionals and festival-goers, confides Clément Martel, journalist at Mondewho moderated the debates alongside Richard Sénéjoux, Telerama.

Two months before the Rugby World Cup, which will take place in France from September 8 to October 28, what could be more logical than to warm up quietly while reflecting on a sport that has long stood out from football, but which is entered in turn into a logic of spectacle. While some matches will take place in Toulouse and Bordeaux, the two cities closest to Couthures, oval ball sport is one of the seven themes that structure the festival program, alongside information fatigue, the place of public service in the media landscape, the climate emergency, the war in Ukraine, or even the psychological consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first round table of the afternoon on rugby, “The Top 14 or nothing”opened the ball, to ask the question of the galloping professionalization of this sport coupled with a phenomenon of metropolisation which the small villages bear the brunt of.

Regional rugby and big city rugby

“There are two types of rugby at the moment: the one that makes you dream, that of the money, that of the Top 14. But there is also poor rugby in small towns which is even more impoverished by the biggest clubs. »thinks former player and coach Henry Broncan. “There are amateur clubs that continue to disappear”, he warns. Gilles Bertrandias, president of the club of the city of Marmande, confirms that “mainland rugby has taken precedence over that of medium-sized cities”. “All our stars have passed through our small villages, that’s where they emerged, we need everyone to respect each other to work together to promote our sport”adds the president of the club, created in 1911 and crowned champion of France in the second division during the 1984-1985 season.

So how do small clubs survive? “We pool and bring together the small municipalities of the Marmandais basin, this allows us to have a real development path for young people”explains Mr. Bertrandias, who judges that the senior teams and rugby schools must be kept village by village in order to keep a “steeple rugby”.

“We glorified violence”

Another round table, other speakers, but the public remains stunned by the strength of the testimonies about the violence of this sport. Philippe Chauvin, who lost his son Nicolas in a rugby accident in 2018, calls for “apply existing safety rules and sanction players who do not respect them”. “Hyperviolence is unacceptable on the pitch, professionals must lead by example!” »he hopes.

For former Stade Français winger Raphaël Poulain, rugby is “of course an individual and collective combat sport”, but we must not neglect the psychosocial risks experienced by athletes post-injury or at the end of their careers, when they have long been taboo. “Seven rugby players have committed suicide in recent years”he points out, recalling in particular the death of Christophe Dominici.

« For a long time, we have glorified violence in rugby, but we have been wondering for a few years about the impact on the bodies and the right way to deal with it.explains Clément Martel, journalist who covers the oval Monde. His colleague from South West, Frédéric Cormary, now tells how “articles on the physical consequences of matches”. “We tell how players have to put themselves in the dark to protect themselves after concussions”he said.

“The question is how to change the image of virility”adds former player Raphaël Poulain, also author of a one-man show entitled “When I was Superman 2”, which he plays at Couthures on Friday evening. “Vulnerability and the right to fail should not be a problem”he insists, while rugby remains a sport in which machismo and sexism still largely persist.

Women’s rugby, a different media treatment

The afternoon ends around women’s rugby. “Haven’t we been a little too obsessed with preparing for the men’s World Cup in recent months, forgetting women’s rugby? »asks Amaia Cazenave, journalist for Canal +. “There is always a bad reason not to make it a priority”rebounds the researcher Carole Gomez, who counted only forty articles on women’s sport out of nearly 2,000 in the sports daily The team at the time of the Covid, in 2021. “The arrival of the TikTok platform as a sponsor of the Women’s Six Nations tournament has been good and could create a windfall effect”she wants to believe.

“On one side, these are full pages, on the other, paragraphs”deplores one of the festival-goers, criticizing the difference in the media treatment of men and women in sport, a ” Two weights, two measures ” harmful, she said. “The key word is the will, we must force the clubs to do more for women’s rugby, and we must continue to break down the wall of sexism”insists Amaia Cazenave, evoking several macho reflections heard even recently.

Brice Laemle

