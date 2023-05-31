At the end of June, famous tennis players from all over the world will gather at the Olympic Games_Zhejiang Online

At the end of June, world famous tennis players will gather at the Olympic Games

2023-05-31 11:00:48





Source: Tribune





Reporter Lu Yingjian

On May 30, the press conference of the 2023 Hangzhou International Tennis Masters was held at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center. This star-studded tennis party will be staged at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center Gymnasium on June 22. At 2:18 p.m. today, the event will be opened on Damai.com on time.

The lineup of this competition can be described as luxurious: the former Australian Open, French Open champion, Spanish star Moya, who was once ranked No. 1 in the world; Fen; former French Open runner-up, Paris Masters champion, Spanish star Ferrer; former US Open champion, London Olympic third runner-up, Rio Olympic runner-up, Argentine star Del Potro and many other Grand Slam champion players will appear in Hangzhou, “Post-00s” Emma Radukanu, the winner of the US Open Women’s Singles Grand Slam, was honored to serve as the promotion ambassador of this event, and attended the charity dinner and youth selection and training activities. In addition, outstanding Chinese male players including Li Zhe, He Yecong, and Wang Xiaofei will also participate in the competition. Wang Fa, a young tennis player from Yunnan, will also serve as the promotion ambassador for the youth activities of this event. Zhejiang player He Yecong is very proud of the game and looks forward to it: “Moya and Safin are players I admire very much. I am very excited to have the opportunity to compete with them here.” Want to play.

In fact, this is not the first time that a high-level international tennis event has come to Hangzhou. In 2019, the Hangzhou Tmall Cup International Tennis Invitational Tournament brought Hangzhou a sensational tennis superstar party. The entire city of Hangzhou was celebrating the superstar Federer, Zverev of Germany, and the world-renowned American twins. The Bryan brothers waited for the arrival of all the stars and went crazy. Three years later, the Hangzhou International Tennis Masters Tournament was born as an upgraded version of that competition. After three years of hard work, this is also the only high-end international event before the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The competition system of this year’s competition will be compared with the Laver Cup, an internationally renowned tennis invitational tournament. In the form of points competition, there are two modes: singles and doubles. The team with priority of 9 points wins the final victory. The competition will last for 4 days, during which there will also be youth tennis training activities and related interactive activities with sponsors. In addition, this event will refer to the Super Bowl, F1 Singapore Grand Prix and other models, ingeniously integrate sports and entertainment, introduce pop music elements, and open the Olympic tennis night.