The 2023 Formula One season concluded with an exciting Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on the 27th, where Red Bull Racing’s Verstappen secured his 19th win of the season, setting a new F1 season winning rate record. In a season dominated by Red Bull, the battle for second place between Mercedes and Ferrari took center stage.

In terms of personal honors, Verstappen clinched the annual championship, with Perez taking the runner-up spot and Hamilton rounding out the top three. However, in terms of teams, Red Bull claimed the annual championship, while Mercedes and Ferrari secured the runner-up and third place positions, respectively.

Mercedes emerged victorious in the battle for second place, edging out Ferrari by 3 points in the constructors’ standings. Red Bull Racing’s impressive season saw them accumulate 860 points, clinching the top spot early in the middle of the season.

Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu finished 17th in the final race, narrowly missing out on scoring any points. Overall, he finished 18th among all 22 drivers this season. Fans can look forward to seeing Zhou Guanyu potentially competing at home for the first time when F1 Shanghai returns from April 19th to 21st next year.

