Home Sports At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 players including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the match_TOM Sports
Sports

At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 players including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the match_TOM Sports

by admin
At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 players including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the match_TOM Sports


The 13th China Go Dragon Star Wars Qualifiers

On February 25th, the 13th China Go Dragon Star Tournament was held at the Chinese Chess AcademyFive of the eight world champions who participated in the battle passed, namely Shi Yue, Jiang Weijie, Tuo Jiaxi, Dang Yifei and Tan Xiao, while Chen Yaoye, Tang Weixing and Zhou Ruiyang were eliminated.

In addition, Xu Jiayang, Li Weiqing, Wang Xinghao, Liao Yuanhe and others advanced to this competition.The 14 people who have advanced will compete with the last champion and runner-upGu ZihaoMi Yuting and the top six players in terms of ratings together form the lineup for this tournament.


At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 people including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the competition

Shi Yuesheng Chen Zijian

This competition is divided into two groups, A and B, with eleven people in each group. The bottom one in each group will challenge upwards step by step. The winner will advance to the next level. The person with the most winners and the last winner in each group will enter the semi-finals.. In the event of a tie for the most wins, the last player with the most wins will be taken. If the person with the most winners and the last winner is the same person, the winner with the most times will be taken. If one person wins all, they will directly enter the finals.


At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 people including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the competition

Jiang Weijie wins Yang Kaiwen

This year’s Dragon Star Wars will start on March 6, and Yicheng.com will continue to broadcast live chess records.(Qujiang)

See also  Massacre of Samarate, Nicolò Maja sees his father Alessandro in the courtroom who tried to kill him


At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 people including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the competition


At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 people including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the competition

Tuo Jiaxi Sheng Tao Xinran


14 players including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the competition

Dang Yifei defeated Peng Liyao


At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 people including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the competition

Tan Xiao beats Huang Yunsong


At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 people including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the competition

Chen Yaoye takes Tong Mengcheng


At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 people including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the competition

Tang Weixing loses to Yi Lingtao


At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 people including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the competition

Zhou Ruiyang loses to Wang Xinghao


At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 people including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the competition

Meng Tailing loses to Li Weiqing


At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 people including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the competition

Zhang Tao lost Xu Jiayang


At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 people including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the competition

Xie Ke lost to Liao Yuanhe


At the end of the Dragon Star War qualifiers, 14 people including Yuejiang Weijie and Wang Xinghao entered the competition

Zhao Chenyu loses to Wang Zejin

Further reading:


You may also like

After Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr focuses on Sergio Ramos...

New Zealand v England: Black Caps resist after...

from misery to enterprise, the national team that...

Excursions on foot and by bike in the...

College basketball highlights: Indiana, Villanova pull off huge...

First etalbasket meeting in Livorno. FIP eBasket Tour...

Tennis, ATP 500 Rio Open

Empoli Naples, Spalletti: ‘The egg is better today,...

Honda Classic: Chris Kirk at the controls

Premier League, the results of the 25th day:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy