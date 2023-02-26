



The 13th China Go Dragon Star Wars Qualifiers

On February 25th, the 13th China Go Dragon Star Tournament was held at the Chinese Chess AcademyFive of the eight world champions who participated in the battle passed, namely Shi Yue, Jiang Weijie, Tuo Jiaxi, Dang Yifei and Tan Xiao, while Chen Yaoye, Tang Weixing and Zhou Ruiyang were eliminated.

In addition, Xu Jiayang, Li Weiqing, Wang Xinghao, Liao Yuanhe and others advanced to this competition.The 14 people who have advanced will compete with the last champion and runner-upGu ZihaoMi Yuting and the top six players in terms of ratings together form the lineup for this tournament.





Shi Yuesheng Chen Zijian

This competition is divided into two groups, A and B, with eleven people in each group. The bottom one in each group will challenge upwards step by step. The winner will advance to the next level. The person with the most winners and the last winner in each group will enter the semi-finals.. In the event of a tie for the most wins, the last player with the most wins will be taken. If the person with the most winners and the last winner is the same person, the winner with the most times will be taken. If one person wins all, they will directly enter the finals.





Jiang Weijie wins Yang Kaiwen

This year’s Dragon Star Wars will start on March 6, and Yicheng.com will continue to broadcast live chess records.(Qujiang)









Tuo Jiaxi Sheng Tao Xinran





Dang Yifei defeated Peng Liyao





Tan Xiao beats Huang Yunsong





Chen Yaoye takes Tong Mengcheng





Tang Weixing loses to Yi Lingtao





Zhou Ruiyang loses to Wang Xinghao





Meng Tailing loses to Li Weiqing





Zhang Tao lost Xu Jiayang





Xie Ke lost to Liao Yuanhe





Zhao Chenyu loses to Wang Zejin

