At the end of the season we will see what opportunities I have

Matteo Spagnolo, point guard of Dolomiti Energia Trento owned by Real Madrid, also spoke about his future with Davide Fumagalli of Eurosport. Here are two steps.

ABOUT THE FUTURE

“The truth is that I still don’t know what I’m going to do, I want to finish this championship well on an individual and team level, and then we’ll see at the end of the season what opportunities I’ll have”.

SUI MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES

«I am always willing to play my cards at any time. Maybe after last year I thought it was too soon and I didn’t feel ready, after this season where I worked so hard so I sincerely believe that if there was any chance of going there, I would give it a try. There are many aspects to evaluate and consider, whether there is a real space to play for example, but it is a door that I keep open, it being understood that I am contractually bound to Real Madrid».

