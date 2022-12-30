At the end of the year and at the end of the year, a wave of lucky lottery prizes to say goodbye to the old and welcome the new

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-12-30 07:24

2022 is coming to an end, and a wave of lucky prizes is also coming to bid farewell to the old and usher in the new.

On December 27th, the 2022149th lottery of Shuangseqiu, a total of 7 first prizes were issued across the country, with a single bet bonus of 8.01 million yuan, of which 1 bet was happy to land in Taizhou, our province. It is understood that the winner was lucky enough to hit the first prize of 1 bet with a 4 yuan single-test machine ballot, and won a bonus of 8,014,411 yuan. The address of the lucky lottery station for winning the grand prize is No. 257, Chuyou South, Longwang Village, Chumen Town, Yuhuan City .

In this period, the lottery buyers in our province also won 6 second prizes, with a single bet bonus of 280,596 yuan, 4 bets for Hangzhou, and 1 bet for Ningbo and Shaoxing. The lottery numbers for this issue of Shuangseqiu are “02, 22, 26, 29, 32, 33+14”. After the award calculation, the total award pool is 1.61921 billion yuan. I look forward to the continued good luck of lottery buyers in our province, and the surprises are endless!

On December 22, the 2022147th lottery of Shuangseqiu, a total of 17 first prizes were drawn across the country, with a single bet bonus of 5.61 million yuan, of which 1 bet came to Jiaxing, our province. According to reports, the winner was lucky enough to hit the first prize of 1 bet with a 10-yuan single-test machine ticket, and won a bonus of 5,619,498 yuan. The address of the lucky lottery station for winning the grand prize is No. 183, Yuexiu South Road, Nanhu District, Jiaxing City.

In this period, lottery buyers in our province also won 12 second prizes, with a single bet bonus of 88,948 yuan, 5 bets in Taizhou, 4 bets in Shaoxing, and 1 bet each in Hangzhou, Ningbo, and Jinhua. The lottery numbers for this issue of Shuangseqiu are “02, 03, 07, 13, 20, 30+10”.

Previously, on December 18, in the 2022145th lottery of Shuangseqiu, a total of 4 first prizes were drawn across the country, with a single bet bonus of 10 million yuan. Buyers in Wenzhou and Ningbo in our province each won one of the bets, and received a bonus of 14.78 million. Yuan and 10 million Yuan. This issue coincides with the last issue of Shuangseqiu’s 1.2 billion Dapai prize. Our province is happy to win the first prize of 2 bets and the special prize of 1 bet first prize! Among them, Wenzhou winners with a 112 yuan “8+2” double-entry self-selection ticket were lucky to hit 1 bet first prize and 1 bet first prize special prize. Street No. 147 Feiyun West Road; Ningbo lottery winners were lucky to hit the first prize with 1 bet with a 10 yuan single-test machine ticket. The address of the betting shop where the lottery ticket was sold was No. 109 Liuming Road, Wangchun Street.