In the morning the heats, the two-time bronze in Tokyo competes in lane 5 of the fourth round. semifinals from 18.34 today, the final tomorrow at 18

PAVIA

It is Federico Burdisso’s day who debuts at the European swimming championships in Rome this morning in the 100 butterfly heats (9.15 am), the second morning event after the women’s 200 freestyle. There are a total of six heats that will see 53 athletes at the starting blocks: in the first only three will be in the race, while in the other five all the lanes will be occupied: from number 0 to 9. The 21-year-old from Pavia will be in battery number 4 in lane 5 . Together with him there will be the Estonian Kregor Zirk, the other Azzurri Lorenzo Gargani and Piero Codia, the British Edward Mildred, the Pole Jakub Majerski (accredited with a time of 50 “92, the best on the battery card), the Czech Jan Sefl, the Spaniard Alberto Lozano Mateos, the Greeks Konstantinos Emma Stamou and Andreas Vazaios.

The number one favorite, the Hungarian Kristof Milak, who boasts an entry time of 49 “68, will be in the final heat. The first 20 times of the heats will be admitted to the semi-finals, which are scheduled to start at 18.34. final is tomorrow, at the opening of the afternoon program, at 6pm.

The following morning, the day of August 15th, Burdisso will be back in the water in the morning for the batteries of the double distance, the 200 (his favorite); in the afternoon at 18.57 the semifinal. The medals will be awarded on Tuesday 16: the 200 butterfly will open the evening in the swimming pool of the Foro Italico, at 18. On Wednesday 17 there will be the 4×100 mixed relay. In the morning the qualifying heats and in the afternoon, at 19.25, the final, which will close the swimming program at the European Championships in Rome. This is the most awaited race because Italy in this specialty won gold at the recent World Championships last June in Budapest. Burdisso had been the protagonist of that feat and obviously hopes to repeat himself with his relay teammates in front of the home crowd. Simone Palombi’s pupil recently won two Italian titles at the summer absolute in Ostia, scoring 51 “56 in the 100 and 1’55” 45 respectively in the double distance of his specialty. –

F.Scab.

