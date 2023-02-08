The traditional event, which returned after 3 years of absence due to the long pandemic and now in its 26th edition, saw the successes of the two most awaited athletes on the eve: the Trentino athlete from Molveno Federico Chicco Nicolini and the strong athlete from Peio Lisa Moreschini, both members of the Italian national ski mountaineering team. Among the men Nicolini, recently graduated Italian vertical ski mountaineering champion and son of art (his father Franco, among other things, won in Val di Peio in 2003 and 2004, conquered the first success in the tested Trentino night event taking 41’30” to cover the traditional route with line start at Peio Fonti (1350 meters above sea level) and arrival at the Doss dei Gembri refuge at 2313 meters above sea level, going up the Mezoli, Taviela and Gembri slopes.

The athlete from Roncone Patrick Facchini, already a professional cyclist and winner of the Solandra race in 2020, was only 9 seconds away, as well as the emerging home athlete Alex Rigo (Brenta Team). At the foot of the podium the other bearer of the Brenta Team Luca Troncar and the constant Solandro Gabriele Fedrizzi (Top Fashion Team).

Among the women, peremptory victory for Lisa Moreschini, newly enlisted in the Fiamme Gialle, European champion and multiple winner in the under 23 World Cup: Moreschini took 49’36”, ahead of the tough cross-country skier from Celledizzo Michela Gabrielli (Top Fashion Team) and the timeless nonesa Mirella Bergamo (Sci Club Vigolo Vattaro). At the foot of the podium the expert Luisa Isonni (Adamello Ski Team) and the great surprise Nadia Corva (Ski Team Val di Non). The “Carletto Canella” trophy for the best under 18 was instead won by Stefano Tomaselli (Vin Team) ahead of Giovanni Cavallar (Top Fashion Team) and Eros Mariotti (Adamello Ski Team).