Article by John Manenti

It is useless to argue, although there is an undoubted foundation of truth, that in Olympic Sports the conquest of a world title is worth, if not more, given the greater competition and participation, the Gold Medal in an edition of the Gamesany athlete of any Discipline will always assert the opposite, if only for the globality of the Five Circles Review that polarizes the attention of the entire Planet in those two weeks of development …

Circumstance which consequently resulted numerous athletes to prolong their competitive activity beyond the usual just in search of crowning the dream of “Olympic glory” and, in particular, those who have had to suffer the absurd decisions of the “Powerful of the Earth” – i.e. the United States and the Soviet Union – of mutually boycott the Moscow 1980 and Los Angeles 1984 Gamesas in the case of the protagonist of our history today.

In conclusion, in fact, of the decade in which the dominance in the field of male Artistic Gymnastics was purely Japanese, with the famousDream Team” capable of winning the General Team Competition for 5 consecutive Olympics (from Rome 1960 to Montreal 1976), here is that the Soviet specialists – the only ones able to counter the Japanese supremacy in the period – are back in vogue above all thanks to the performances of two excellent gymnasts such as Nikolai Andrianov and Alexander Dityatinwhich obviously depopulated at the Moscow 1980 Games given the absence of Japan, but also asserted themselves in the World Championships, given that at the Moscow 1981 World Cup, with Andrianov now retired, they still managed to win 6 of the 8 titles up for grabs …

Even Dityatin is now at sunset, Gymnastics is Sport in which generational turnover is extremely rapid and, despite being only 24 years old, the World Championships in the Capital represent its terminus, even though the Soviet Federation has nothing to complain excessively, given the huge pool of athletes to draw on, first of all Dimitri Bilozerchev, one of the greatest talents that this Discipline rememberswhich we have already discussed and which at the World Championships in Budapest 1983 won the title in the Individual General Competition at the 16-year-old, as well as the Rings, the Bar and the Pommel Horse.

The equally young man also participates in this review Vladimir Artemov, born on December 7, 1964 in Vladimir, a city of over 300,000 inhabitants in the Region of the same name, which had been the valid “squire” by Bilozerchev ai Junior European Championships 1982, finishing behind him both in the Individual General Competition and in the Rings, Parallel Bars and Pommel Horseperformances that earned him the selection for the aforementioned World Cup in Hungary where he starred in an exciting challenge to the Parallels with the Chinese Lou Yun who sees both share the top step of the podium with a score of 19.950 (!!) therefore close to absolute perfection, as well as winning the silver in the team event …

Bilozerchev and Artemov would certainly have been top-level protagonists at the Los Angeles Games the following year, while their impossibility to participate due to the veto imposed by Moscow goes to the full advantage of the Chinese Li Ning, who emerges triumphant with 6 medals (3 golds, 2 silvers and a bronze…), with the two consoled with participation in the alternatives”Friendship Games” held in Moscow for Absent Nations in California and Seeing Bilozerchev secured 5 gold medals and a bronze, with Artemov, for his part, climbing the podium 6 times, matching the team gold medal also to the parallel barshis favorite tool.

Destiny wants, however, that Bilozerchev subsequently runs into a dramatic car accident for which injuries he seriously risks having his leg amputated, which is why, in view of the Montreal 1985 World Championship review, to lead the Soviet Team it’s up to Artemov and Yuri Korolev (curiously he was also born in Vladimir …), with the latter excelling by winning the titles in the Individual and team General Competition, as well as in the Rings and Vaulting, meanwhile Artemov, after taking part in the team victory and battling his compatriot (117,850 points to 117,550) for the individual titlecollects three-quarters places at the Parallele, Vaulting and Pommel Horse, as well as a fifth at the Bar.

An undoubtedly unfortunate edition for the not yet 21-year-old Vladimir, who nonetheless has the opportunity to redeem himself two years later in Rotterdam when, with the return to the team of “miracle worker” Bilozerchev, the USSR is able to deploy a team that is nothing short of invincible wins the General Competition for teams by a wide margin (589,750 points to 583,350) compared to China – let the reader not be misled, over 6 points of difference at these levels are enormous – and he sees his “Three Musketeers” Bilozerchev, Korolev and Artemov monopolize the podium of the Individual Competition by finishing closely in order, given the scores of 118.375 – 118.350 and 118.125 respectively obtained …

In this sort of Soviet Championship, even the individual specialties are no different, and while Bilozerchev continues his personal Show, also gaining the titles on the Bar and Pommel Horse, Artemov provides his own, decisive contribution to the cause, excelling at the Parallels, where he prevents (19.800 to 19.775) the “pokerissimo” a Bilozerchev and he is preceded by Lou Yun (19.875 to 19.675) in the Free Corps, so as to lay the best premises in view of the 1988 Seoul Olympic appointment, which he had reluctantly had to give up four years earlier.

Trip to the South Korean capital to which he unfortunately owes give up, due to the rupture of the Achilles tendon, Korolev, who in Holland had won the title at the Rings – so that the weight of the Soviet team is all on the shoulders of Artemov and Bilozerchev, as well as of Valeri Liukin (father of Nastia Liukin, Olympic Champion in Beijing 2008 competing for the United States …), who had had to withdraw from the World Championships due to a knee injury after the qualifiers, however proving to be amply sufficient to dominate the General team competition in which the USSR Team scores 593,350 points which are worth the top step of the podiumahead of East Germany and Japan, which finish at 588.450 and 585.600 respectively, so as to leave China outside the medal area …

As anticipated, the presence of Liukin compared to Korolev – with the latter having taken his place in the Individual All-around at the previous year’s World Championships after the aforementioned injury – causes that, “by reversing the order of the factors, the product does not change” or that also the Olympic podium follows the world championship onewith already the results of the qualifications (whose score of the obligatory exercises is divided in half to add those of the free exercises …) to see lead the Provisional ranking to Artemov with 59.475 points, followed by Liukin with 59.425 and Bilozerchev with 59.225for an exciting challenge at very high levels which sees the veteran from a very serious road accident dazzle the judges with three 10,000 to the Rings, Vaulting and Pommel Horsebut his friends/rivals are no less and the 0.250 thousandths lost by Artemov in just the three aforementioned specialties are compensated by his performances at the Parallele and at the Bar (also rewarded with 10,000) so as to be able to maintain a very slight margin (119.125 to 119.025) over regular Liukin, while Bilozerchev has to settle for completing the podium with 118.975 pointsbasically all three enclosed in the space of just 0.150 thousandths …!!

Bilozerchev disposes of the disappointment by winning the Gold for the Rings and Pommel Horse, but the real protagonist of the Review is Artemovwho qualifies for the Free Body, Bar and Parallels specialty Finals, touching the top step of the Podium in the first of the same, having to surrender, despite the aggregate score of 19.900 (9.950 both in the preliminaries and in the Final), to his not yet 18-year-old compatriot Sergej Kharkhovawarded by the Judges with 9.975 in its execution for a total of 19.925.

It is now the turn of Artemov’s favorite specialties, namely the Sbarra, where once again he finds himself competing with a compatriot in the figure of Liukin, who comes to the final exercise with a minimal advantage (9.950 to 9.925) deriving from the preliminaries, but this time the Jury’s eye is on the not yet 24-year-old Vladimir, and the evaluation assigned compensates for the margin of detachment, so that both can celebrate Gold with a total of 19,900 points …

Only the Parallels are missing, which saw Artemov conquer the world title in 1983 and 1987, and this time too he does not deny himself, with exercises at the limit of perfection that “they condemn” Liukin (19.925 to 19.900) still silver as in the General Competition, however demonstrating the strength of a team like the Soviet one which concludes the event with 8 gold medals, 3 silver and one bronze, sorry if it’s not enough.

An indisputable “Dream Team” on whose future, however, hangs a threat deriving from the internal problems of the Soviet Union which will lead it to its dissolution at the end of December 1991 and on the basis of which many athletes also take different decisions, as in the case of Artemov who, after having also taken part in Stuttgart 1989 World Championships, where he was able to complete his Palmarès thanks to the title in the General Team Competition and the third in his career at the Parallels (to which he combines silver with the Free Body and the Bar, in practice the same three specialties of Seoul …), decides to move to the United States, where in 1992 he is joined by Liukin and a year later also by Bilozerchevwhile at the 1992 Barcelona Games what remains of the former USSR participates as “Commonwealth of Independent States” highlighting a new Star in the Belarusian-born Vitaly Scherbo, capable of winning 6 Gold Medals …

But, anyway, Vladimir Artemov his own, personal “Olympic glory” had already reached her four years earlier …