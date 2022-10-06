It is a complex issue, which also concerns the school and the lack of strong Italian teams that will make the Nibals of the future grow. In the meantime, however, let’s see if the original will be able to give one last paw. Knowing Vincenzo is not to be excluded. Even if the competition, as seen at the Giro di Emilia and the Tre Valli Varesine, is truly first-rate.

The favorites for the victory of Lombardia

Let’s start with the favorites, then. The top of the tops. Starting with Pogacar, who will do everything to reconfirm himself as champion after last year’s exploit. The Slovenian is in great shape, despite a very intense season. He was seen in the Tre Valli, where he beat Colombian Higuita and Spaniard Alejandro Valverde in a sprint. The Slovenian is like this: he also tries to sprint, which is not really his specialty, but the beauty of this boy is that he does not set limits. «I like to run like this, always full throttle, to try to win», Tadej reiterates to those who look at him as if he were a Martian who landed on Earth. Jonas Wingegaard, the flying Dane who this year, surprisingly, beat him in the Tour de France will try to set limits. Do you remember him? An extraordinary duel, blow for blow, which brought us back to the great rivalries of pre-globalized cycling. A confrontation that could rekindle on the roads of this Giro di Lombardia which this year has a new ending with the double San Fermo della Battaglia, before and after Civiglio, to end on the shores of Lake Como. To ignite the race there will of course be Ghisallo, with the classic ascent from Bellagio. On the other hand, the Muro di Sormano will be missing, much loved by fans, but this year deleted for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, at the Ghisallo museum …

Speaking of Ghisallo, in the museum of the same name, this Friday 7 will shoot some scenes of a film about cycling with Jan Ullrich, the German champion beaten by Marco Pantani on the Galibier at the 1998 Tour. Ullrich, not unscathed from that long season of doping, will be told in the conference room of the Museum in front of former champions such as Gianni Bugno and Marino Vigna. It will be an opportunity to rethink, hopefully in critical terms, a period that has left many wounds that have not completely healed. A courageous gesture, that of Ullrich, who will give the museum the bicycle with which he won the Tour in 1997.

Returning to Lombardy, in addition to Pogacar and Wingegaard, the former world champion Julian Alaphilippe and the stainless Alejandro Valverde will also be among the big players. For him too, as for Nibali, it will be the last race of his career. At 42, with 100 victories behind him, the Spaniard can well be said to be satisfied. “I want to win and finish with a flourish,” said Valverde. Someone like him is best taken seriously.