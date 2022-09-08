BOXES

Almost 200 entries (183, to be precise, without considering the seven written to the youth category) decreed the success of the 41st edition of the Casellese running Grand Prix on Sunday, a test included in the calendar of the Canavese running championship 2022.

The best, at the finish line, was Marco Ferrante (Podistica None), who set the clock on the time of 29 ’31 “, clearly detaching the second classified, Marco Bersezio (Runner Team 99 Sbv), who closed the test in 31′ 06 “; third step of the podium, with a time of 31 ’15 ”, for Fabrizio Ferrari (ATP Turin).

The “top five” is completed by Andrea Cosco (ATP Turin) and Edoardo Azario (Rubatà Group). The best among the CPC entrants was Andrea Vironda (Durbano Gas Energy Rivarolo 77), sixth overall in 32 ”02 ‘; to underline the splendid performance of Chiara Giovando (Atletica Monterosa Arnad Mauro and Giuseppe Fogu), before her in the women’s ranking, but above all the author of an extraordinary test, which brought her to seventh place overall. A race of absolute excellence for the athlete on the streets of Caselle and for her, at the finish line, the applause of the public.

Also excellent the twelfth place of Sara Ferroglia (Filmar Running), second in the women’s ranking. Among the clubs, the most numerous was once again the Polisportiva Bairese, which brought to Caselle as many as 30 athletes (in addition to three young people), almost double the second company, Podistica None, present at the start with 17 representatives.

Third, in the attendance ranking, was Durbano Gas Energy Rivarolo 77, with 13 members. Tomorrow evening a new competitive appointment, with an extremely romantic flavor: in Forno Canavese the 31st edition of the Forno-Milani “Sergio con noi” is run (departure at 7pm), a race organized by Libertas Forno and dedicated to Sergio Benetti, unforgotten protagonist of running Canavesano (and not only), who died prematurely. Six challenging uphill kilometers, arriving at the Sanctuary of Milani. Online registrations (8 euros) are open until 11.59 pm today on www.atleticando.net; but it will also be possible to register on the day of the race (there is a surcharge of one euro). –

Federico Bona