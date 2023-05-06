At the Judo Worlds, an Olympic place at stake for the Blues

Friends in life, Romane Dicko (in white) and Julia Tolofua, here at the 2022 Worlds in Tashkent (Uzbekistan), are competitors in the France team. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

And if the Olympic judo medals were played now, between French women? Olympic format obliges, France has only one place per weight category at the Olympic Games (OG) of Paris 2024. And the world championship of Doha (Qatar), from May 7 to 14, could well act as justice of the peace to decide between the judokas.

“Among the girls, we have problems of being rich. Sometimes, we count in our ranks three judokas in the world top 5 of their category, that is to say three medal-winning athletes. However, there will only be one who will go to the Games », already declared Larbi Benboudaoud, manager of the French women’s team from 2016 to 2021, after the Tokyo Games. Since the official debut of women’s judo at the Olympics in 1992, French women have been accumulating titles. Seven Tricolores have been Olympic champions and twenty-two world champions (since 1980). Olympic selection places are – literally – gold.

A success due, in part, to the drastic selection to enter the French team: “We can afford to take the best of the best, because there is a very high density, explains Christophe Massina, manager of the French women’s team. At the moment, in the − 48 kg, Shirine Boukli is no 1 in the world ranking and Blandine Pont is no 3. In the + 78 kg, it’s even more obvious. There are three French women in the world top 8, not counting the young Coralie Hayme, who recently beat the reigning Olympic champion. »

Would the French championship have become more difficult than the Games? « The issue is not the sametempers the boss of the France team. But the selection process in France is indeed very demanding. It’s up to us to manage this competition well so that the girls don’t get burnt out at the Olympics. »

A daily life punctuated by the Olympic race

A title of world champion, one year before the Olympics, could weigh heavily in the minds of the selection committee, even if other competitions will also be taken into account. ” The date of the announcement of the Olympic selections has not yet been decided, but we can imagine that it will be brought forward to mid-February, so that the athletes have time to digest their selection or their non-selection.adds Christophe Massina.

Until then, the daily life of judokas is punctuated by the Olympic race. ” I train, I sleep, I eat, I repeatsummarizes laconically Shirine Boukli, double European champion and no 1 in the world in the − 48 kg category. I don’t necessarily think about the Olympic race because it puts unnecessary pressure on me. I want to be world champion and the rest, we will see later.adds the 24-year-old judoka.

