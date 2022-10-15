DRESS

On Friday 14, Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 October, a complete riding event organized by the Filisetti family under the aegis of the Fise, the Italian equestrian sports federation, will take place at the Equestrian Club Lo Sperone di Caravino, in the hamlet of Tina di Vestignè. In detail, Friday dedicated to dressage, Saturday to show jumping and Sunday to the country course, with over 250 participants expected.

Two Mario Garda Memorials have been established, one offered by the Lo Sperone equestrian club and one by the Garda family. Mario Garda, who died in October 2021, was one of the most appreciated and esteemed federal riding instructors for his refinement, professional seriousness and great humility. In the 1960s Mario Garda carried out his military service at the Pinerolo Cavalry School, a pupil of numerous officers and marshals of that time. He was formed with those principles that have characterized what, for years, has been one of the most important riding schools in the world, also and above all, thanks to Federico Caprilli. In the two-year period 75/77 he attended a long course at the National Riding Center of Passo Corese, Rome, where he obtained, with full marks, the qualification of Federal Instructor. In the following years he participated in numerous national show jumping competitions with excellent results, always presenting young Italian horses trained by him, owned by his friend and breeder Paolo Taretto. Worth noting in 1985 was the victory at the national breeding prize for the Italian horse of Grosseto, with the four-year-old filly “Medea delle Fiocche” owned by Alberto Bolaffi. In the 1990s Mario Garda was promoted to the Turin horse racing club’s chief instructor, a position he held until retirement. –