At the origins of Olivier Giroud, center forward for Milan and France

At the origins of Olivier Giroud, center forward for Milan and France

Benzema Reserve, Ballon d’Or? Ibrahimovic’s reserve, ball of many colors? Story of a striker who didn’t want to be reserve. And he never gave up

Olivier Jonathan Giroud was born a deputy. Last of four brothers, deputy of Bertrand, Romain and Bérengère. One day his mother tells him: “There were already five of us, we didn’t look for you, but know that we were delighted to welcome you”. From “fourth man” (his joke) he immediately became the owner of the family. His coconut, adored, super kissed. Olivier smiles again: “I was the attraction, I started as a hair in the soup and I became the icing on the cake”. Then in his long and beautiful life as a footballer he is a deputy to many people. Karim Benzema’s deputy, Ballon d’Or winner. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s deputy, ball of many colors. Deputy in often provisional, temporary, stand-by situations. But minimal things, not unnerving expectations. Olivier, with his large, slightly French nose, sniffs, sniffs, leaves, makes his way, always gets where he wants to get: not to act as deputy.

