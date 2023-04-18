At the peak at 35: titles as the drive for the eternal Benzema

Status: 04/18/2023 07:51 a.m

Karim Benzema has been a striker for Real Madrid for 14 years now, surviving tough competition, a major scandal and many injuries. On Tuesday evening (April 18, 2023, live ticker at sportschau.de) in the second leg of the premier class against the Chelsea FC he is again the great hope of Carlo Ancelotti.

That Chelsea with the second most expensive squad in the world of football (the ensemble of Manchester City should be worth a little more) will very likely not get past the quarter-finals of the Champions League has a lot to do with Karim Benzema.

The eternal striker of the “Royal” is again in gala form, scored the opening goal in the 2-0 first leg on April 12 and is again involved in 32 goals in 34 competitive games this season. He scored 26 himself and set up six for his colleagues. On average, he scores every 110 minutes, which is not good news for Chelsea, who played very well in the 2-0 win over Cádiz FC but remained goalless for a change. That doesn’t happen often: in 639 competitive games for Real, Benzema has scored 349 goals and prepared 165.

He just doesn’t feel tired

After the Cádiz game, his coach Carlo Ancelotti raved about Benzema, who acted in a very team-oriented manner: “It’s just wonderful to see him play. I was thinking about not playing him more than 90 minutes because of his injuries in the past, but he’s in such a good mood, so fresh. I told him I’d take him down, when he felt tired.”

But Benzema didn’t feel tired again. Ancelotti took the much younger Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo and Federico Valverde off the field, even renounced two of his five possible transfer options and let the 35-year-old Benzema play through.

He now occasionally takes his time-outs himself during the 90 minutes, he no longer goes into every pressing situation and only goes into his own penalty area for set pieces. On the other hand, he actually seems as fit as ever when it comes to his own attacks, he often falls into the second row, is constantly playable and ready for combinations, he still goes on both wings.

Not for France since Qatar

But since the World Cup in Qatar, he hasn’t put himself through the multiple burdens of club and national team. So he left the field back to his long-time colleague Olivier Giroud, whom he once referred to as a kart driver when asked about a quality comparison with himself, while he settled in Formula 1 himself. Opinions in France differ on how joking that was meant. In any case, after scoring goals, Giroud repeatedly pointed out that that was quite good for someone from the kart category.

For a long time before Qatar, Giroud more or less held the nine-man position in the “Équipe Tricolore” because Benzema did not play for France between October 8, 2015 and June 5, 2021, he was suspended. The very unsavory story behind his nearly six-year international hiatus was involvement in an attempted blackmail case.

Probation and fine in one blackmail case

Benzema has been accused of urging fellow international Mathieu Valbuena to pay a sum of money after Valbuena was blackmailed into making a sex tape. Benzema always denied his own interests in this case, always stating that he only wanted to help Valbuena. The courts in France saw it differently, Benzema was sentenced in 2021 to a year’s imprisonment and a fine of 75,000 euros, the charge was “participation in attempted extortion”.

This affair only harmed Benzema in his national team career, but he still played 97 international matches in which he scored 37 goals. Real Madrid, however, always protected their exceptional striker.

Benzema was not always set in the club, between 2007 and 2013 he often shared the job on the nine with Gonzalo Higuaín. Afterwards, Benzema was often overshadowed by Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he ungrudgingly accepted as a better footballer: “When he was playing for Real Madrid he scored between 50 and 60 goals a year. I had to move like that to create space for him. He was much more effective in front of goal than I was. When he left, a lot changed. I took responsibility for scoring the goals. I create chances and I take them.”

World and European Footballer of the Year

Ronaldo now plays for Al Nassr in the Saudi Pro League, Higuaín ended his career at the age of 35 at the beginning of the year. Benzema doesn’t look like it at all. Last year he was voted Europe’s footballer of the year for the first time and won the “Ballon d’Or‘ achieved after propelling Real to their fifth premier league triumph in eight years.