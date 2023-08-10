at the restaurant with the family – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

The former Juventus goalkeeper went out to dinner in a restaurant in San Giovanni Rotondo, the town where his rehabilitation is continuing in the Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza hospital wanted by Padre Pio

First outing in public for Stefano Tacconi since the haemorrhage that struck him in April 2022 in Asti, forcing him to undergo a couple of operations after being hospitalized in Alessandria hospital. The former Juventus and national team goalkeeper (he was part of the World Cup adventure in Italy ’90 as Walter Zenga’s deputy) is continuing his rehabilitation, but the path is still long. Yesterday evening, Wednesday 9 August, Tacconi went to dinner with his family at a restaurant in San Giovanni Rotondo, the Chalet dei Gourmet.

It was the Apulian restaurant itself that gave the news, posting two photos of the evening on its Facebook profile. We see Tacconi in a wheelchair in good condition: After 18 months of hospital stays in Alessandria, Milan and San Giovanni Rotondo, the well-known goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi, with the permission of the doctors, made his first public outing to start savoring the rhythms of a normal life, especially the one linked to the gastronomic flavors of Puglia, we read. We are proud to have hosted a great man of Italian football who has given us so many emotions during his long football career. We have seen him serene and happy with his family and friends enjoying a pleasant evening among many gastronomic excellences, added the owner of the restaurant.

Tacconi is continuing his rehabilitation in San Giovanni Rotondo in the province of Foggia, in the Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza, known throughout the world as the hospital of Padre Pio. We are aware that for Stefano it was the best decision – his wife had said in this regard – The journey will still be long but being in this place gives us a lot of strength and a lot of courage. The Tacconi family is very devoted to Padre Pio.

