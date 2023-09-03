AT THE RIO 2016 GAMES, INNA DERIGLAZOVA RETURNS THE RUSSIAN FOIL TO THE TOP OF THE SPECIALTY – SportHistoria

Inna Deriglazova with the Rio 2016 Games Gold – da:gettyimages.it

Article by John Manenti

One of the leading nations in Fencing – although not at the level, even for a smaller number of participations, of Italy, France and Hungary – the Soviet Union has always stood out above all for the compactness of its9 representatives in the team eventswith the additional difference that their athletes of both sexes, were mainly coming from Russia, compared to other Disciplines such as Athletics and Artistic Gymnastics, where they also drew from the other Republics belonging to the former USSR …

This is also demonstrated by limiting ourselves to our examination of the specialty covered by our story today, that is the women’s foil, which the Soviet team was able to win in four editions of the Games – Rome 1960 and from Mexico City 1968 to Montreal 1976 – in the team event, against only one affirmation on an individual level, obtained by the Russian Elena Belova in Mexico City.

The subsequent disintegration of the Soviet Empire and the exponential growth of this specialty in the blue house, with the birth of the famous “Dream Team” which wins five individual gold medals out of six editions from Barcelona 1992 to London 2012 – which combines four Gold medals on five available occasions, as at the 2004 Athens Games this competition is excluded from the Olympic Program – means that the Russian fencer really only has crumbs left, consisting of the bronze conquered by Tatyana Sadovskaya in 1992 in Barcelonawhen he competes as “Commonwealth of Independent States” …

And things are certainly not better in the team test, with Russia always out of the medal zone until the 2008 Beijing Games when, taking advantage of one of the rare “empty passes” of the blues, manages to eliminate them (22-21) in the semifinals to then win the medal Gold having clearly (28-11) the better of the USA in the Final.

That victory does nothing but give new life to the movement Russian women’s foil, certified by Aida Shanayeva’s success at the Antalya 2009 World Championshipswhich follows the team title by beating Italy 45-44 in the Final at the Catania 2011 World Championshipin a formation which, in addition to the already mentioned Shanayeva, is part of the protagonist of our today’s history, destined to become the most medaled fencer of her country …

Born on March 10, 1990 in Kurchatov, a city of just under 50,000 inhabitants located on the border with Poland, Inna Vasilyevna Deriglazova he began attending the fencing gym at the age of just 8 under the guidance of Maestro Ildar Mavlyutov, putting himself in evidence from the first international outings, winning the bronze medal at the 2006 Cadet World Championships and then climbing on the top step of the podium the year following and then become Juniores World Champion in 2008.

Undoubtedly eager to “burn the steps” in the climb to the international top, immediately after winning the junior world title, Deriglazova (married surname …) gets married and gives birth to her daughter Dianareturning just two months after giving birth to the platform to demonstrate that he has absolutely not lost his polish given that in 2010, in addition to repeating the junior world title, he grasps the first medals among the seniors, i.e. individual and team bronze at the European Championships of Leipzig 2010 …

At only 20 years old, Deriglazova is therefore already a strong point of the Russian Team, confirming herself also the following year in which, in addition to the aforementioned team world title, she also obtains the silver in the same test at the Sheffield Continental Review, where this time it is the blues who have the upper handso as to be able to make his debut in the Olympic Panorama on the occasion of the London 2012 Games, not without having enriched his own Palmarès with the first individual title in her career, imposing herself on her compatriot Kamilla Gafirzianova in the Final of the European Championships in Legnano.

On the platforms of the “Exhibition Centre” of the British capital, Deriglazova pays the price of her debut by being defeated 15-8 in the second round, she n. 9 in the Ranking, by the Frenchwoman Ysaova Thibusto then redeem herself in the team event, which sees her score 16 hits in the 45-17 victory against Japan in the quarterfinals, the same result obtained in the 44-32 victory against South Korea in the semifinals …

The final act, you see Russia opposed to an Italy that monopolized the podium individual with Elisa Di Francisca, Arianna Errigo and Valentina Vezzali concluding in order, e the challenge has no history, with the blues prevailing 45-31 and the 22-year-old Inna suffering the “awe”, coming out defeated (2-3, 2-5 and 3-5) in all three bouts, but the young age is on his side.

Every experience, especially the one acquired at the Games, serves to grow and must be put to good use, which the young Russian foil player does not delay in doing, given that in the post-Olympic four-year period he medals in all three editions of the World Championshipsstarting with the one that takes place in the second week of August 2013 in Budapest, where he took bronze both in the individual competition – defeat 15-11 by the blue Errigo in the semifinals – and in the team event, which sees Russia eliminated 45-42 by France in the semifinals…

A growth path that seems to slow down the following year on the occasion of World championship review in Kazan, where Deriglazova stops in the second round, defeated 15-8 by the Ukrainian Olga Leleiko and certainly can not satisfy yet another silver in the team event, with Italy still having the upper hand 45-39but the time is now ripe to grasp the results of so many sacrifices.

Eager, in fact, to get rid of the extremely uncomfortable label of “successful loser”, the Russian foil fencer banishes the nightmares of two bronze medals in World Cup competitions at the beginning of 2015 by catching the first great international success on the occasion of the World Championships which take place in mid-July 2015 in Moscowin front of his own audience…

Here, therefore, that the now 25-year-old Inna manages to remove some “pebble from the shoe”, at first overcoming the 21-year-old American Lee Kiefer 15-12, to then finally get the better of our Errigo, imposing herself 15-13 in the semifinal and therefore having the better of 15-11in the “family challenge”, about the more experienced Shanayeva.

The hope of an encore in the team event is denied, as usual, by our fencers, who prevail 45-39 in a Final which has now become a sort of habit at the highest levels, but there is no doubt that if there is someone capable of interrupting the “Blue monopoly” at the Olympics that has lasted continuously since the Sydney 2000 Games, this can only be Inna Deriglazova …

Presented on the platforms of the “Arena Carioca” of Rio de Janeiro having established itself in the season in two World Cup races, as well as having conquered the European team title having this time the better of Italy in the Finalthere is only one chance to get the “Olympic glory”, since, due to the absurd rotation imposed by the IOC, the team event is excluded from the programme and, moreover, the same was held, valid for the World Championship, at the end of April again in Rio, and the now age-old Italy-Russia challenge saw this time the latter prevail 45-39.

Failure to include the team event also determines that only two athletes per nation participate in the individual competition and, as far as Italy is concerned, Di Francisca and Errigo are chosen (Gold and silver four years earlier in London …), while in the Russian house there is a bet on the equally valid couple formed by Deriglazova and Shanayevato try to bring back home an Olympic gold that has been missing for almost 50 years now …

Of the four favourites, the first to leave the scene is Errigo, surprise defeat 15-11 by Canadian Eleanor Harvey in the Round of 16, while Di Francisca’s path knows no obstacles, overcoming the Hong Kong representative Lin Po Heung (15-8) and the Polish Hanna Lyczbinska (15-6), to then be right 15-10 in the quarterfinals of the Chinese Liu Yongshi.

In the lower part of the scoreboard, the two Russians access the semifinals as expected, with Shanayeva at “avenge” in the Quartila defeat suffered four years earlier in London by Deriglazova imposing himself 15-13 on Thibuswhile the reigning World Champion demonstrates herself in “day of grace” trimming as many 15-6 first to the Brazilian Bia Bulcao and then to the Hungarian Aida Mohamed and the French Astrid GuyartBrice’s younger sister, gold in individual foil at the Athens 2004 Games …

The two awaited derbies on the eve of the match in Italy, but there Di Francisca still manages to qualify for her second consecutive Olympic Final thanks to the 12-9 inflicted on the Tunisian Ines Boubakri in the semifinalwhile the challenge between the two Russians has absolutely no history, too strong resulting in the gap in favor of Deriglazova, as certified by the outcome of the assault, a 15-3 such as not to admit replies.

Therefore, the last meeting remains, the one to which all the athletes aspire as the Gold Medal is up for grabs and in which the now 34-year-old blue can put experience on the plate which, especially in an Olympic Final, takes on a value that is anything but irrelevant …

Not at all intimidated by the value of her opponent, Deriglazova”run away”, placing seven consecutive hits that lead her to 7-0 in her favor, to then contain the return of the current Olympic Champion by maintaining a substantial margin of advantage (12-7) with just 30″ still to go, when the blue tries the “card of despair”, scoring four times in an amen, but it’s late and when time runs out the scoreboard shows 12-11 and Gold for the Russian foil player.

A Deriglazova who later validates the Olympic gold winning two more world titles at the World Championships in Leipzig 2017 and Budapest, even if the encore at the Games then failsbeing defeated 15-13 by American Kiefer on July 25, 2021 in the Tokyo Final …

But, between individual and team titles, with 2 Olympic gold medals and as many silver medals, 6 world championship titles with 2 silver and 3 bronze medals, as well as 4 continental titles, which he combines 7 silver medals and 3 bronze medalsthe title of “Queen of Foil” Russian we think it belongs to her by right …

