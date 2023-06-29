AT THE RIO 2016 OLYMPIC GAMES TANIA CAGNOTTO WEARS THE MEDALS WHICH HAS ALWAYS BEEN PURSUED – SportHistoria

article by Nicholas Pucci

Tania Cagnotto, now 31, is in her last performance when she enters the pool at the 2016 Rio Games. At Bolzano only an Olympic medal is missing to give prestige to a fantastic career which saw her win even twenty golds at the European Championships and one gold, three silvers and six bronzes at the World Championships, including the victory in the 1 meter springboard at the 2015 Kazan world championship, where she beat the two Chinese Shi Tingmao and He Zi who are his main opponents in Brazil.

Effectively, the Italian champion is in her fifth and last participation in the Olympicsif it is true that he made his debut at just over 15 years old in Sydney, in 2000, collecting an 18th place from the 3-metre springboard, and then, again in this event, improve with eighth place in Athens 2004, fifth in Beijing 2008 and the very bitter fourth place in London 2012, mocked by only 0.20 points by the Mexican Laura Sanchez Sotoalso diving from the platform in 2008 and 2012 (respectively eighth and 13th), to then, paired with Francesca Dallapè, still remain at the foot of the podium, again in London 2012.

Al Maria Lenk Aquatic Center of the carioca city we start with the synchronized 3-meter trampoline competition, in which Cagnotto is obviously paired with Dallapè with which four years earlier in London, in fact, he collected the fourth place, losing the bronze medal in the penultimate dive to the advantage of the Canadians Abel/Heymans. This time, however, the two blues have no hesitations, and behind the unbeatable Chinese Shi Tingmao and Wu Minxiathe latter a true legend of Olympic diving with four consecutive gold medals in synchro, totaling 345.60 points resulting in the best in each series of all, battle with Aussie Keeney/Smith and Canadian Abel/Ware for a podium finish. In reality, Cagnotto and Dallapè they climb to second place from the first dive, never to leave it again and finally collect a silver which with 313.83 points breaks the Olympic spell.

A few days later Cagnotto is back in contention for the individual competition of the 3 meter trampoline, and the duel is precisely with the two rivals of the World Championships in Kazan, precisely Shi Tingmao and He Zi. The preliminaries of August 12 promote the blue with the fourth best score, 347.30 points, behind the Canadian Abel who leads the standings with 373.00 points ahead of the two Chinese, while the other blue Maria Marconi is the first of the excluded among the eighteen divers who access the semifinals. At this stage of the competition Cagnotto is only sixth, far from Shi Tingmao who with 385.00 points is clearly ahead of all, but what matters is the final on August 14th which sees the two Chinese debut with 81.00 points each against the 76.50 of the Bolzano player, paired with Abel from Canada. But while Shi Tingmao and He Zi race head first with the former finishing with a total of 406.05 points to win the gold medal, Cagnotto first holds third place and then, with a fourth dive not without flaws, slips off the podium. The curse of the Games seems to hit the blue diver again, but right at the last attempt Cagnotto scores a fantastic 81.00 which, by virtue of Abel’s modest 69.00 points, allows her to climb over her rival and finally put the bronze medal around her neckcrowning a career that ended in Rio de Janeiro.

And if it took no less than five participations in the Games to finally put the most coveted metals around their neckswell… it is appropriate to say that “it’s never too late“.

