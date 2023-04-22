AT THE SHANGHAI 2011 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS, THE BLUE “SETTEBELLO” RETURNS ON THE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP – SportHistoria

The Azzurri celebrate Gold at the 2011 World Cup – from:eurosport.it

Article by John Manenti

Few other team sports, as vice versa happened for water polo, have seen such a long period of time characterized by the domination of only four national teams – i.e. Italy, Yugoslavia, Hungary and the Soviet Union – that in more than thirty years, that is to say from London Olympics 1948 up to the Moscow 1980 edition, they won the gold and silver medalsallowing only on sporadic occasions (London Games 1948, Munich 1972 and Montreal 1976) for a different country to complete the podium, Holland twice and the United States once…

The situation changes slightly at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics (given the simultaneous absence of the USSR and Hungary …) as well as four years later in Seoul 1988, as the Gold does not escape Yugoslavia, but the US takes the silver in both circumstancesas well as said supremacy is also confirmed on the occasion of World Championships, inaugurated in 1973 in Belgrade and which, in their first 5 editions until Madrid 1986, sees the “four sisters” leave the crumbs of a third place to Germany at the Madrid Review.

A scenario that radically changes at the beginning of the 90s following the dissolution of the Soviet Empire and the subsequent disintegration of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, events which, if as far as the former USSR is concerned, do not change the situation much, Russia having taken over place – given that water polo was not practiced much in the other republics – this does not apply to the former Yugoslavia, where the three national teams (Serbia, Croatia and Montenegro) all able to do well at the highest level…

This means that for Italy and Hungary – in addition to Spain, which has experienced exponential growth since the early 1990s – the fight for the podium becomes even more difficult, since if on the one hand a united Yugoslavia would have continued to be perhaps the strongest ever – as, moreover, the affirmations certify, in addition to the aforementioned 1984 and 1988 Olympics, also at the 1986 World Cup and in Perth 1991 – now there are more aggressive formations to face, so that emerging becomes even more difficult, which even the “Settebello” blue that, after the extraordinary feat of the Gold Medal at the 1992 Barcelona Games (9-8 in extra time on the hosts …), he was no longer able to climb the top step of the Olympic podium.

A success to which Italy, at the time coached by the Serbian Ratko Rudic, combines the world title at the 1994 World Cup held in Rome two years laterto then come close to a third triumph in 2003 again in Barcelona, ​​this time defeated 11-9 in extra time by Hungary in the Final, so as to have to wait until 2011 to return to the world championship throne, when the Review takes place in Shanghai, China …

An Italy returning from disastrous expedition to the 2008 Beijing Games – fifth in its Group, which includes both Serbia and Croatia, in fact, to then finish in an undignified ninth position, worst Olympic placement in its history – once again entrusts the bench to the coach Alessandro Campagna, already in office in the two-year period 2001-’02 with European silver and fourth place at the World Cup to his credit, even though the debut at the 2009 World Championships in Rome is, if possible, even worse, given that the Azzurri finish in an embarrassing eleventh position, so much so that it seems extremely unlikely to be able to recover in a short time.

And instead Campagna manages to recompose a “Settebello” able to compete at the highest international levels as early as the following season in which, by including some young players in the team such as Matteo Aicardi, Deni Fiorentini, Valentino Gallo, Pietro Figlioli, Niccolò Figari, Niccolò Gitto and Alex Giorgettimanages to hit the Final at the 2010 European Championships held in Zagreb, defeated 3-7 by the hosts Croatia (coached by Rudic …), after beating Hungary 10-8 in the semifinals …

In short, if it does not come out, in place of Italy, Yugoslavia, Hungary and the Soviet Union, the international summit is replaced by Serbia and Croatia in place of the two dissolved socialist realities and, in any case, the continental silver is at least useful for the Sicilian coach to reunite the group in view of the world appointment which takes place on 18 July 2011with the 16 registered teams divided into four groups by as many teams that qualify only the first classified directly to the quarterfinals with direct elimination, while the second and third face off in a playoff to determine the remaining four who access the quarterfinals.

Posted in Group D together with Germany, United States and South AfricaItaly made its debut by submerging (it is appropriate to say …) the South Africans 17-1, and then easily overcome the USA 8-5 and therefore encounter many difficulties against the Germans in the decisive match for the assignment of first place in the Groupalthough a draw would be enough for the Azzurri thanks to a better goal difference, but in the middle of the match they are down 3-5, to then make up for it in the last two partials so as to win the challenge 7-6 (with Aicardi on the shields with 3 centers …) and finish the Group with full points, same path taken also by Hungary, Serbia and Croatiaor rather the usual notes, in the other three Groups …

The play-offs for access to the quarter-finals demonstrate how the Italy group was more difficult, given that it is Germany and the United States eliminate Japan and Canada respectively, on a par with Group A, won by Hungary, with Montenegro and Spain to do the same at the expense of Romania and Australiaso that the matches of the Quarterfinals scheduled for 26 July 2011 propose challenges Hungary-United States, Serbia-Germany, the Croatia-Montenegro derby and a “classicobetween Italy and Spainmeetings that are resolved easily for the Serbs, winners 9-4 over the Germans thanks to a Filipovic in the evening of grace and author of 4 goals, as well as for the Azzurri who, led by Figlioli who was also capable of entering a poker of goals on the scoresheet, beat the Iberians 10-6, as well as for the Croatia which resolves the derby with Montenegro 9-6 in its favora score that does not do justice to the Croatian team, leading 8-3 at the end of the third period …

Against the odds, the last Quarto between the Magyars and the Americans is much more closely contested the Beijing 2008 Olympic Champions come from behind to win 9-8 after being down 1-3 after the first set and 4-5 in the middle of the matchso that the four favorites access the semifinals as happened the previous year at the European Championships, with the difference that this time the pairings are Serbia-Hungary and Croatia-Italy, being in this second case, the rematch of the Continental Final in Zagreb.

The first to take to the water, at 16:50 local time on 28 July 2011, are Magyars and Serbs, a goal-rich match that sees Hungary closed the first quarter with a 2-1 lead and then, with a 7-5 run (!!) in the second, moved up to 9-6 at half-timebefore undergoing the comeback that sees the opponents, again down 9-12 at the start of the last half, balance the fate of the match up to 13-13 and then prevail 15-14 in extra time, with Filipovic and Prlainovic still dividing the role of “top scorer” with 4 goals each …

After this “belly” of networks, at 21:00 local time it’s up to the “Settebello” challenge the continental champions in charge, in a match which, on the contrary, sees the Italian defense on the shields with the expert 32-year-old goalkeeper Stefano Tempesti was the absolute protagonistcreating a conspicuous advantage (1-0, 3-1 and 8-4 at the end of the third set …) sufficient to repel the Croatian comeback attempt which stops at 9-8 in favor of the Azzurriwho thus return to play in a World Championship Final after 8 years, while Giorgetti emerges in terms of goals with three centres.

The appointment is set for 21:00 local time at the “Shanghai Oriental Sports Center” and the Azzurri start well, opening the score with Gallo for the only goal of the first periodto then have to suffer the Serbian comeback in the second set which, thanks to the centers of Prlainovic and Milos Cuk, he reverses the score in his favor on 2-1 in the middle of the matchbefore Italy gave their best in the third quarter, which finished 4-1 in their favour, first going to impact with Aicardi cleverly caught in the center of the area and then, after Filipovic had brought his team forward with a powerful finish from distance, reach parity again with Aicardi good at deflecting an assist from a teammate on the flybefore “run away” on 5-3 in his favor thanks to a shot from outside Figlioli and a goal on the counterattack in the open field by Presciutti just 22” from the end of the third period…

With the world title at hand, the last 8′ start with Tempesti rejecting a penalty shota circumstance which, instead of demoralizing the Serbs, burdens them even more, leading them to halve the disadvantage with a nice diagonal shot by Udoviciceven if he thinks about it later Presciutti again to re-establish the distances when there are 5’30” to go before the end of the matchbut it’s still too early to celebrate since Pijetlovic brings his team back to -1 again exactly halfway through the last partial, and then put everything back on an equal footing with the penalty converted by Filipovic with 2’35” to go for the 6-6 with which the regular times end …

Still additional, therefore, with the two formations facing them with logically different states of mind, given that Italy saw a double advantage of 5-3 and 6-4 slip away, but it is necessary to get back into the water to throw in the contest the last few drops of energy, and it’s definitely not there nothing better to restore morale to the Azzurri than the goal scored again by Aicardi 17″ after the start of extra time, to which Filipovic responds less than 30″ laterbefore arriving at the crucial moment of the Final, that is with Tempesti exalted by rejecting a second penalty, shot by Udovicic and then with Felugo surprising the Serbian goalkeeper from distance with the point of the definitive 8-7 36” from the end of the first overtime, given that in the remaining 3′ fatigue has the upper hand and the siren sounds the “Settebello” can return to sit down, deservedly, on the iridescent throne.

For the record, the blue success is also accompanied by the prize awarded to Stefano Tempesti both as the best goalkeeper and as the best overall player of the tournament and we believe that no one can have anything to object to …