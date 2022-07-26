UDINE. All on the blocks from today to Thursday for the absolute Italian summer swimming in Ostia, the last test in view of the European Championships in Rome 2022 and the last opportunity to complete the Italian national team for the continental review. Among the athletes looking for the pass there are also the Friulians Matteo Restivo, Alice Mizzau and Lorenzo Gargani. In the water there will be 446 athletes, 233 males and 213 females, representing 131 clubs and a total of 926 race appearances. Important numbers for the event scheduled at the Federal Center – Frecciarossa Aquatic Center in Ostia, which will see practically all the big Azzurri protagonists in the recent World Championships in Budapest, with the exception of Gregorio Paltrinieri. Matteo Restivo, holder of the Italian record in the 200 backstroke, is looking for the pass on this distance (the race is scheduled for Thursday, while today it starts with the 100).

«The sensations are good, let’s see what happens – explains the Udinese member of the Carabinieri and Florentia Nuoto -. The goal is to reconfirm the good time achieved in Algeria, at the Mediterranean Games, and then see what the coach’s decisions will be based on the results. I’m calm, I’ve trained well in the last month and my shoulder hasn’t bothered me particularly ». Today the codroipese of the Fiamme Gialle Alice Mizzau is looking for the individual pass in the 200 sl.

«For me it is a race of a transition, despite being the last chance for qualifying. Not having had much time after the Mediterranean Games, I had to adapt my preparation. But this doesn’t worry me, because I come from races that have given me confidence. I can’t wait to compete ». Alice will also be in the tank in the 100.

Lorenzo Gargani, athlete class 2000 of Cus Udine, on Thursday looks for the pass in the 50 butterfly, distance in which he has already swum under the time limit at the East Trophy in Gorizia, an event not valid for the qualification. «I worked well, I feel ready and I will put my maximum effort into it. I am calm. It is the only possibility and I have to make up the time already done in Gorizia ». Among the regional competitors also the Triestine champion Piero Codia and the Gorizia Lorenzo Glessi, who has been training in San Marino with the blue patrol for some time. «Our intention – explains the technical director of the national team, Cesare Butini -. is to have athletes at the start in every specialty and to finally present the women’s 4×100 and 4×200 freestyle ».