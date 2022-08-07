VOGHERA

The padel boom that has spread to Italy from Argentina and Spain is becoming increasingly popular in our province. The first club to have even organized a national tournament was the Voghera Country Club.

“We have two padel courts and we were the first in the province of Pavia to also set up a padel school authorized by Federtennis which involved about twenty children aged 7 to 10, whose manager is Francesco Russo assisted in this padel activity by Massimiliano Peloso who takes care of courses for adults. Both are Second Degree Padel Fit instructors – explains the technical director and head of the Voghera Country Club Patrizia Rana -. We have been hosting padel tournaments for two years now, the last of which was the Open last March and we are considering organizing one in September. With some of our athletes we also took part in the Under 18 meeting organized by Federtennis in Legnano. We strongly believe in the development of this sport as well as obviously the activity in which we continue to invest also as regards tennis. But also many padel enthusiasts have approached our club in these two years where we have been among the forerunners in the province of Pavia in believing in this specialty ».

A growing activity in the Via Sturla club where the tennis school also has over 140 young athletes and at the youth level there are excellent results. «An important number that works under the direction of the tennis school of Marco Debiaggi and of the athletic trainer Lorenzo Medicina and we also have the collaboration of the masters of Motonautica Pavia Mattia Livraghi and Uros Vico -. In addition to numerically, given the 140 enrolled in our tennis school, the first important results are also arriving in terms of quality. With the Under 12 women’s team we passed the regional phase and reached the North-West concentration which will be held in September. A further confirmation of the growth of our students and of the whole youth movement of the Voghera Country Club ». –