FROM THE ENCOUNTER IN APELDOORN (Netherlands). No way. Italy yields to Brazil for the second time in the tournament and must settle for the bronze final in these 2022 World Cups. The South Americans will instead play the title on Saturday 15 October (8 pm) with Serbia coached by Daniele Santarelli, coach of Imoco Conegliano.

We start with Sylla on the serve but the Brazilians on the wall come out and travel in perfect equality (4-4, 5-5, 6-6), Orro makes a mistake in the serve but Paola Egonu thinks about placing an impregnable crossed ball. Brazil tries to stretch first with a winning block from Lorenne, then with a feat from Gabi (7-9). Egonu sets things right (10-10). The blues tighten the pace, Lorenne misses a dunk and Egonu and Sylla’s Italy goes up to three (14-11) with an ace from Caterina Bosetti. Time out Brazil. The determination of Paola Egonu is decisive in this phase but the Brazilians remain hooked and just a svirgolata under Egonu’s net grants yet another parity (15-15). This time Mazzanti calls the time out. As soon as Italy takes a step forward, the Brazilians hang up. And if Egonu is impregnable, Lorenne on the other side combines all the colors by closing points after points (20-19). A quick one from Kisy and then a phenomenal three-way wall with Julia Kudless in the middle lead the (20-21). Egonu draws, she misses Italy under the net and the Brazilians stay ahead (21-22). Again Egonu who impacts, then Gabi unleashes (22-24), shortens Italy but it is not enough because an error by Egonu closes the first set that goes to the Brazilians (23-25) in 26 ‘.

Second fraction with photocopy departure compared to the first. We march on parity (3-3), then the blue go back to make something wrong and find themselves down by three (5-8). Mazzanti calls the time out and Sylla shortens the second half, Egonu and Pietrini (who took over from Bosetti) draw (9-9). Blue winning wall, Italy advantage and Brazil time out. Carol and Gabi bring Brazil forward. Who is not there is Paola Egonu (12-13), but the Brazilians are more precise and carry on with a pearl of Rosamaria. Sylla draws, Egonu unleashes one of his impregnable blows and the blues come back (16-15). It is necessary to stem Gabi who continues to fish ingeniously from his samples. The blues are there but on the wall much less than usual, especially because the Brazilians don’t miss one. Elena Pietrini takes the reins in hand and carries Italy forward (22-21). Captain Sylla enters the right corridor at the right time and then the South Americans make a mistake: 24-22 despite the challenge called by Roberto Guimaraes who takes refuge in a time out. Prelude to the decisive point of Miriam Sylla who equalized the score: 25-22 (25 ‘), an even set.

Balance also at the start of the third set. A challenge favors Brazil (2-4), Sylla and an ace from Lubian bring back the tie (4-4). Italy, however, returns to make mistakes especially under the net and the Brazilians take advantage of it by moving forward by three points (4-7). Egonu finally exorcizes the antenna syndrome (three errors from that position), then gets bricked up by Gabi. An interminable exchange, in which once again the yellow-greens recover incredible balls that seem to have already been grounded by the blue, is closed by Rosamaria who slips the ball into the corridor where a pin would not pass (6-10). The Brazilians are also wrong and Italy shortens the distance (11-13). The challenge gives reason to the blue who remain at minus two (14-16) for a while, also because there are some mistakes too many. Offense under the goal of Brazil, time out Guimaraes. It is once again the captain Sylla who brings the blues back to a level, Mazzanti plays without setters and Egonu agrees (21-21). The blue wall returns with Miriam Sylla and the advantage this time is Italy (23-22). Time out Brazil, Lorenne draws. The end of the set is throbbing, Egonu earns the set ball, then knocks out. The Brazilians recover and finish 24-26 in 30 ‘.

In the fourth fraction the first three points for Brazil, with the block making the difference once again. Mazzanti must immediately call a time out to fix things quickly. One more wall of Carol, then Elena Pietrini raises her voice and crosses it beautifully. Ace from Danesi, then another shot from Carol and Brazil are ahead by three (2-5). Egonu signs the draw sanctioned by the challenge (6-6), then the usual Brazilian wall brings the South Americans back by two (6-8). There is also a hawk eye on a dubious conclusion of Gabi. The Brazilians gain altitude, the challenge continues to blame the blue and Gabi makes a debacle from everywhere (7-14). She gets the first of five match balls. The first is enough and advances.

Brazil wins, unleashing the torcida party to the rhythm of samba. Here they love Brazil, for the Dutch it’s a bit like going to the final. Italy believed in it, but this time it wasn’t enough.