At the World Cup with his son: Leupolz after the opening win: “I had to pinch myself”

Status: 07/25/2023 5:47 p.m

Melanie Leupolz already wrote her own fairy tale at the World Cup in Australia: the German national player had missed the EM 2022 in England because of her pregnancy, but now she reported back after a thrashing victory against Morocco and was overjoyed.

By Florian Neuhauss from Melbourne

The 29-year-old couldn’t quite believe it on the bus to the stadium. “On the way I had to pinch myself that I’m really back at the World Cup, even on the starting line-up and allowed to represent my country,” said Leupolz, who gave birth to her son less than a year ago. With a big smile, she added, “That was an absolutely proud moment.”

The day after the very clear victory against Morocco (6:0), their club, Chelsea FCW, also congratulated them. “Bring a child into the world – and then represent Germany on the biggest football stage. We are so proud,” wrote the Londoners on social media.

Rapid comeback after baby break

The native of the Allgäu played more than 70 international matches before she took a baby break. Just a few months after giving birth, she was back on the training ground at Chelsea. Then everything happened very quickly: “Last year I fought my way back into professional football.”

In spring Leupolz already played the first games again. In the knockout games of the Champions League, she was back in the starting formation of the “Blues” just like in the other competitions – and ultimately also had a part in winning the cup.

Voss-Tecklenburg is happy to have the child on board

National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg had no reason not to take the former Freiburg and Munich native to Australia. The fact that Leupolz brought her son and nanny to the World Cup is no longer a problem since last year at the latest, when goalkeeper Almuth Schult was there with her twins in England.

The three of Leupolz and Co. live in one of the apartment buildings on the hotel grounds in Wyong, where two players usually live together. In the free time, but also at mealtimes, the little one is part of the party.

He is courted, he is betrayed. I think sometimes he thinks: What do all the women here want from me? National coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg

“In addition to the sun that shines from the sky, he is also our sunshine,” explained Voss-Tecklenburg, who had to overcome great resistance during her career as a mother and was often separated from her daughter for a long time.

Looking at Leupolz’ son, she reported: “He’s being courted, he’s being besotted. I think sometimes he thinks: What do all the women here want from me? But it’s really great, it’s really relaxed. They just do it well too. It’s a huge added value.”

She only has one “fear”, said the national coach. “The more kids we have around, the more players will want to have kids.” However, her laugh afterwards revealed that she would be happy for every single mother.

Oberdorf representative with light and shadow

Leupolz’ tournament comeback – at the 2019 World Cup she was still on the lawn, in England she was missing – under normal circumstances, it would have been at least a little longer in coming. Because the defensive midfielder replaced the rested Lena Oberdorf in the Morocco game, who had recently been struggling with thigh problems. And Leupolz didn’t really manage to collect plus points for further assignments right from the start.

DFB team in the individual criticism

Popp and Bühl unstoppable in their thrashing of Morocco

Because the central defenders Sara Doorsoun and Kathy Hendrich revealed some major problems in building up the game, especially in the first half, a helping hand would have been good. But Leupolz also made too many mistakes in the passing game. It remains to be seen who had infected whom with the uncertainty. In any case, Leupolz must feel addressed when he criticized the game of his own team, which Voss-Tecklenburg expressed despite his satisfaction with the result.

Leupolz quickly thinking about his son

For Leupolz, the feeling of happiness after her return to the starting XI in the national team after her break prevailed after the game. “It was really important for us to start the tournament well and I think we did that,” said the experienced player, who was substituted in the 64th minute. “Basically, we did a lot of things right and can be quite satisfied.”

However, her thoughts quickly returned to her son, who had stayed in Wyong with the nanny, and was looking forward to seeing him again: “It’s wonderful that we can experience it together, even if he can’t remember it later, it’s wonderful to have him with us.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

