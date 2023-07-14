At Union Berlin there are no more taboos

Union Berlin was promoted to the Bundesliga four years ago, and now the club is playing in the Champions League – just not at the Alte Försterei. Image: REUTERS

The Köpenicker know how to use their new attractiveness and make themselves heard more and more – not only with goals. But success never comes alone.

Wherever Union Berlin is now popping up in the surrounding area, there is a folk festival atmosphere. That is also the case on this summery evening in Luckenwalde, Brandenburg. The district town, located 70 kilometers from the stadium at the Alte Försterei, is still part of the southern Berlin catchment area. The enthusiasm for Union is as great here as it once was for Hertha BSC in the northern outskirts of Berlin. Now red and white are the dominant colors of Brandenburg football, the state does not have its own professional club. About 3000 visitors came to Luckenwalde to see the Bundesliga club’s first test match against the fourth division club. More do not fit in the small stadium.

More exciting than the result of 2-0, which was already certain after seven minutes after early goals from Jordan Siebatcheu and Janik Haberer, is the question of what the new season might bring for 1. FC Union. It can hardly get any better. After fourth place last season, the club from the southeastern Berlin district of Köpenick is starting in the Champions League for the first time in its history. Remarkable for a club that not even 20 years ago played in the fourth division like Luckenwalde today.