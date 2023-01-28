Stankovic’s team got off to a better start and came close to scoring with Augello and Leris, then after the Dane’s goal there was no more story

by our correspondent Matteo Pierelli

It hasn’t been Atalanta’s best days, but there was no need: this time it was superfluous to give up all your energy. So the three points arrived without problems and, at least for one night, Gasperini’s team went to bed with a third place (in cohabitation with Milan who play tomorrow) which authorizes dreams of the Champions League. Maehle and the irrepressible Lookman were decisive at the start of the season, beating a dignified Sampdoria, especially in the first half, but with the usual goal problem which is a very heavy burden. The inability to finalize cost the Sampdoria dearly, whose classification (penultimate place) is the result of the worst attack in the championship. For Gasperini, on the other hand, the third victory in the last four league games and the feeling that he still has ample room for improvement.

GAME BLOCKED — In the first minutes Atalanta slyly tries to accelerate with Lookman from the right and Boga from the left, without however creating particular dangers. Sampdoria is more compact, well covered in midfield thanks above all to the good work in the middle of the field by Winks. And it is precisely the blucerchiati who are the first to become dangerous. After nine minutes, Stankovic’s team tries Gabbiadini from the right who finds in his way a great Musso, also good at repelling Augello’s second attempt from close range. The game is blocked, Gasp screams from the bench but to see Atalanta’s first real initiative you have to wait for 27′ when Hojlund is good at freeing himself with a magic in the area: his shot is well read by Audero who blocks with his fists . The Danish striker himself, finally in the match, tries shortly after, but his shot doesn’t worry the Sampdoria goalkeeper. However, he had to surrender in the 42nd minute, after an enveloping maneuver by Atalanta. From the left Boga puts in for Lookman who takes the post, the ball is picked up on the right by Hateboer who puts it back in the middle where Maehle throws it in, unlocking a game that was getting more complicated.. See also Serie A, the analysis of the seven sisters: ranking and championship

LOOKMAN CLOSES IT — In the second half, Atalanta played more easily, also because Sampdoria was forced to seek a comeback and spaces opened up. Situation in which the Nerazzurri go to a wedding. And indeed in the 57th minute Lookman pulls an acceleration from him out of the cylinder, Murru jumps and bends Audero with a screaming diagonal. At 2-0 the game is virtually over, Gasp takes the opportunity to make Hojlund, Boga and Maehle catch their breath: inside the returning Zapata, Ruggeri and Pasalic. The match flows smoothly without major upheavals, in the last ten minutes there is also room for Muriel (in Hojlund’s place) but that’s enough for this freezing night: Atalanta’s boss is in Tuesday’s match against Inter in the Coppa Italia , while Stankovic has to swallow another bitter pill.

