Atalanta, after the racist chants in Vlahovic, curve closed for 1 round

Closure of the ‘Nord Pisani’ curve of Atalanta for one shift after the “vulgar and insulting chants of racial discrimination against the Juventus player Dusan Vlahovic“: the sports judge of Serie A decided it, Gerard Mastrandreawho arranged “the obligation to compete in a sector called ‘Curva Nord Pisani’ without spectators“. Inflicted also a fine of 10,000 euros to Atalanta “for having his supporters throw objects of various kinds into the fence and on the pitch, even blunt ones, and, for having 21 minutes into the second half, intoned an offensive chorus towards the referee“.