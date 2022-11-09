Lecce places a bang at home against Atalanta and returns to win after six days of abstinence. At Via del Mare it ends 2-1 thanks to goals in rapid sequence by Baschirotto and Di Francesco, while the return to Zapata’s goal is useless (the last seal was dated April 23 in the match against Venice). Gasperini’s team throws to the wind the chance to grab Milan in second place, remedying the second knockout in a row and third in the last four games and collapsing to -11 from the top, while Baroni’s men pocket three very heavy points for move to +5 on the relegation zone.

Balanced and hard-fought match in the very early stages of the game, with the back and forth between Zapata and Strefezza who can’t hurt their respective opposing goalkeeper. The Salento are well put on the field, they play with great attention without disdain in the push phase: at 16 ‘Colombo just misses the door on Gendrey’s service, while at 27’ it is Soppy who risks a sensational own goal to close on Di Francesco. From the following corner, however, Lecce’s advantage was born, which unlocked it with a header from Baschirotto after an aerial bank from Gonzalez.

Not even the time to resume playing that Okoli, with an ingenuity, starts the winning ride of Di Francesco, good at overcoming Sportiello on the way out and putting the 2-0 in with an empty goal. Atalanta seems to be in great difficulty, but in the 40th minute they make up for it with Zapata who puts in after the verticalization of Malinovskyi, returning to scoring after almost seven months. The second half also opens with an attempt on each side within a few minutes: on the one hand Strefezza tries again by calling Sportiello to the deviation, on the other Falcone is forced to smanacciaello for a corner on a dirty header from Okoli. At 79 ‘the Goddess has a great chance for a draw, but the newly entered Koopmeiners wastes it by kicking high all alone in front of Falcone. It is in fact the last real blast of the Bergamo players, because in the final and in the five recovery periods the last attacks are not successful.