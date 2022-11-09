Home Sports Atalanta also falls in Lecce
Sports

Atalanta also falls in Lecce

by admin
Atalanta also falls in Lecce

Lecce places a bang at home against Atalanta and returns to win after six days of abstinence. At Via del Mare it ends 2-1 thanks to goals in rapid sequence by Baschirotto and Di Francesco, while the return to Zapata’s goal is useless (the last seal was dated April 23 in the match against Venice). Gasperini’s team throws to the wind the chance to grab Milan in second place, remedying the second knockout in a row and third in the last four games and collapsing to -11 from the top, while Baroni’s men pocket three very heavy points for move to +5 on the relegation zone.

Balanced and hard-fought match in the very early stages of the game, with the back and forth between Zapata and Strefezza who can’t hurt their respective opposing goalkeeper. The Salento are well put on the field, they play with great attention without disdain in the push phase: at 16 ‘Colombo just misses the door on Gendrey’s service, while at 27’ it is Soppy who risks a sensational own goal to close on Di Francesco. From the following corner, however, Lecce’s advantage was born, which unlocked it with a header from Baschirotto after an aerial bank from Gonzalez.

Not even the time to resume playing that Okoli, with an ingenuity, starts the winning ride of Di Francesco, good at overcoming Sportiello on the way out and putting the 2-0 in with an empty goal. Atalanta seems to be in great difficulty, but in the 40th minute they make up for it with Zapata who puts in after the verticalization of Malinovskyi, returning to scoring after almost seven months. The second half also opens with an attempt on each side within a few minutes: on the one hand Strefezza tries again by calling Sportiello to the deviation, on the other Falcone is forced to smanacciaello for a corner on a dirty header from Okoli. At 79 ‘the Goddess has a great chance for a draw, but the newly entered Koopmeiners wastes it by kicking high all alone in front of Falcone. It is in fact the last real blast of the Bergamo players, because in the final and in the five recovery periods the last attacks are not successful.

See also  Sun Yingsha's world ranking surpasses Mima Ito with AI god assists-AI artificial intelligence

You may also like

Lecce, Baroni: “We are aggressive. I kicked Baschirotto’s...

Abraham enters and deludes Roma, Pinamonti gives Sassuolo...

Nba, Brooklyn Nets, niente Udoka, panchina a Vaughn

Vanessa Ferrari: “I lived food problems on my...

Vanessa Ferrari: “I believe in complaints, but don’t...

Juve, the renewals of young people: Iling and...

Cycling, the post-Giro d’Italia circuit finds a home...

Milan, CEO Gazidis leaves from 5 December

Gazidis, the farewell to Milan is now official:...

Volpato, made in brand champion: “What a party...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy