Everything starts from October 2016, the coach of the Goddess is on the grid and the victory against Napoli saves everything. Today Gasp enjoys the top of the standings
Three hundred games ago Giampiero Gasperini made his debut on the Atalanta bench. It was 2016, it looks like another geological era, it was a moment ago. This is the 7th championship in Bergamo. And so the record holder of the Dea’s coaches – he surpassed Emiliano Mondonico – deserves a celebration as it should be, with a Top 10 of the most iconic matches of his extraordinary management.