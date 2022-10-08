Three hundred games ago Giampiero Gasperini made his debut on the Atalanta bench. It was 2016, it looks like another geological era, it was a moment ago. This is the 7th championship in Bergamo. And so the record holder of the Dea’s coaches – he surpassed Emiliano Mondonico – deserves a celebration as it should be, with a Top 10 of the most iconic matches of his extraordinary management.