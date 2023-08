Juventus scores 8 goals in the family match at the Stadium against Next Gen: brace for Vlahovic, hat-trick by Kaio Jorge. Atalanta beat Pergolettese with the first goal from Scamacca, while Milan lost against Trento. Inter poker against Salzburg: all the results of today’s friendlies

