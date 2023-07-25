Home » Atalanta, Boga to Nice. Made for El Bilal Touré
Atalanta, Boga to Nice. Made for El Bilal Touré

Atalanta, Boga to Nice. Made for El Bilal Touré

The Atalanta transfer market comes alive. Addio a Jérémie Bogawith the ex Sassuolo ready to become a new player of the Nice by Farioli. Operation done between the Nerazzurri and the French club: they will go to the coffers of Percassi’s team 18 million euros plus bonuses. For the contracted player four-year.

Fatta for El Bilal Toure

Incoming, Atalanta closed due to the arrival of El Bilal Touré. The striker ofAlmeria, on which Everton had also moved, is expected in Italy within the next 48 hours. Important operation: Approximately 30 million in total between the fixed portion and the bonus. Born in 2001, he can play both as a central forward and, if necessary, also on the right: in his last season in Spain, 21 games with 7 goals and 2 assists.

