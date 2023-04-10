Bologna continues to climb the standings and trips Atalanta in the run-up to a Champions League place. Thiago Motta’s team prevails 2-0 and is firmly in eighth place in the standings (43 points). The rossoblùs who hit on Barrow are off to a better start. Zappacosta and Hojlund respond for Atalanta. In the second half Bologna pushes and finds the advantage with Sansone. Enter Orsolini who first sees his double canceled and then realizes it by closing the games. Atalanta remains at 48

