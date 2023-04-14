In the postponement of 16.30, before the Easter holidays, Atalanta-Bologna meet in the hunt, with different perspectives and different moods, for a place in Europe.

A few minutes before the start of the match, Atalanta remembers two historical figures from Bergamo’s football past, Ivan Ruggeri as president from 1994 to 2008 and Emiliano Mondonico, coach from 1987 to 1990 and then secondly from 1994 to 1998, coach and man level always remained in the heart of his fans.

Nearly 19,000 spectators attended the renovated stadium municipal which since 2019 bears the name of the sponsor who took over the naming rights. A physical place that is increasingly depersonalized by the commercial drift has by now become a non-place where a certain protection of aggregation and the socializing side of cheer is less and less of interest, what matters is to monetize, what is the fan seen from the eyes of the driver football today is nothing more than a customer, a cash cow. In the new facility, the main Bergamo curve and the distinct ones are now totally covered while still awaiting a final restyling, the away sector and the southern curve are still uncovered.

The Nerazzurri North appears, as from the dissolution of the Atalanta Supporters onwards, in constant evolution with the strong repression that has precisely redesigned the geography and balance of the fans, but essentially there are no empty spaces and the only banner is of considerable impact: OUR UNION FOR A GREAT PASSION. There are also many flags, of various sizes and which wave and color the sector for the entire duration of the match, with the lighting of some scattered smoke bombs which help to improve the curve from a chromatic point of view. In short, however much has changed and the fixed points have disappeared, beyond the form Bergamo remains in substance and in fact a large square from an ultras point of view.

About 1,100 rossoblu fans arrived from Bologna thanks to various buses and many private cars to make up for the non-prohibitive journey of about two hours. From the tollbooth in Bergamo, a rather impressive garrison of the police intercepted and routed the guests to a reserved parking area where, with several shuttle buses, they took those present to the stadium. Path of about ten minutes with all the side streets shielded by various checkpoints in order to avoid any contact between the fans. In the stands, very active Bolognese at all times who also do their utmost in a small choreography of red and blue flags while, in the rest of the match, they stand out for various clapping and many chants, among which there is no shortage of offensive ones for the neighbors, who amicably they reciprocate.

The match on the pitch ends 0-2 for Bologna with the visiting fans who have plenty of time to celebrate and rejoice, as they are made to wait about an hour before being allowed out. All around the stadium there are only the same garrisons of vans along the route that takes the coaches back, and with them the Bolognese fans, towards the parking lot on the way home

Luigi Bisio