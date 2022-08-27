Not only Rasmus Hojlund in attack, Atalanta also moves for the arrival of a midfielder. The Bergamo club, according to what has been learned from Calciomercato.comhe presented an offer for the class 2002 Aster Vranckx of Wolfsburg.

THE OFFER – It is a onerous loan with right of redemption: Vranckx is also followed by Milan, but in the last few hours Atalanta has entered with arrogance. Wolfsburg, who in the summer he took Svanberg from Bologna, has intensified contacts to consider the possible operation: Luca Percassi and Tony D’Amico must in fact replace Remo Freuler, moved to Nottingham Forest.

The whole Serie A TIM is only on DAZN with 7 exclusive matches and 3 co-exclusive matches per day. Activate your subscription now.