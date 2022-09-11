The Atalanta coach after the draw with Cremonese: “But I also understand that after so many years you can be not satisfied. It was one of the things that needed to be resolved “
Gian Piero Gasperini’s regret is evident and understandable, because his Atalanta confirms the poor feeling with the home stadium and today proved to be little shrewd in managing the advantage over Cremonese. “Too bad for that goal because there were the conditions to finish it well. Unfortunately we were unable to win it. The team made a good performance. There is regret for having conceded this goal due to our mistake. We almost always played the game. Then, of course, it is evident that we do not have much talent in attacking play. We do little department, this prevented us from having more scoring chances ”. The one taken came after Musso’s serious uncertainty. The coach explains: “The main problem for him is playing with his feet. He has always been an excellent goalkeeper between the posts but with his feet he has uncertainties and this gives him less certainty. He is working hard to improve himself ”.
Dissatisfaction
—
But the most “spicy” part is undoubtedly the examination of Muriel’s replacement: “When he is not injured he plays all the games. In this role he was instrumental for us two years ago. Even today he played. Then Hojlund came in because he was cooler. All teams change attackers at a certain point in the game. It is clear that at this moment he turns up his nose a little when he goes out. For this reason perhaps it was better to think about it first, because I think that if he went to another team he would play less than here. But I also understand that after so many years you can be dissatisfied. It was one of the things that needed to be resolved ”.
September 11, 2022 (change September 11, 2022 | 16:08)
© breaking latest news