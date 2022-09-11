Gian Piero Gasperini’s regret is evident and understandable, because his Atalanta confirms the poor feeling with the home stadium and today proved to be little shrewd in managing the advantage over Cremonese. “Too bad for that goal because there were the conditions to finish it well. Unfortunately we were unable to win it. The team made a good performance. There is regret for having conceded this goal due to our mistake. We almost always played the game. Then, of course, it is evident that we do not have much talent in attacking play. We do little department, this prevented us from having more scoring chances ”. The one taken came after Musso’s serious uncertainty. The coach explains: “The main problem for him is playing with his feet. He has always been an excellent goalkeeper between the posts but with his feet he has uncertainties and this gives him less certainty. He is working hard to improve himself ”.