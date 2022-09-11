Home Sports Atalanta-Cremonese Gasperini: ‘Muriel replaced? Elsewhere he would play less’
Sports

Atalanta-Cremonese Gasperini: ‘Muriel replaced? Elsewhere he would play less’

by admin
Atalanta-Cremonese Gasperini: ‘Muriel replaced? Elsewhere he would play less’

The Atalanta coach after the draw with Cremonese: “But I also understand that after so many years you can be not satisfied. It was one of the things that needed to be resolved “

Gian Piero Gasperini’s regret is evident and understandable, because his Atalanta confirms the poor feeling with the home stadium and today proved to be little shrewd in managing the advantage over Cremonese. “Too bad for that goal because there were the conditions to finish it well. Unfortunately we were unable to win it. The team made a good performance. There is regret for having conceded this goal due to our mistake. We almost always played the game. Then, of course, it is evident that we do not have much talent in attacking play. We do little department, this prevented us from having more scoring chances ”. The one taken came after Musso’s serious uncertainty. The coach explains: “The main problem for him is playing with his feet. He has always been an excellent goalkeeper between the posts but with his feet he has uncertainties and this gives him less certainty. He is working hard to improve himself ”.

Dissatisfaction

But the most “spicy” part is undoubtedly the examination of Muriel’s replacement: “When he is not injured he plays all the games. In this role he was instrumental for us two years ago. Even today he played. Then Hojlund came in because he was cooler. All teams change attackers at a certain point in the game. It is clear that at this moment he turns up his nose a little when he goes out. For this reason perhaps it was better to think about it first, because I think that if he went to another team he would play less than here. But I also understand that after so many years you can be dissatisfied. It was one of the things that needed to be resolved ”.

See also  6-year-old girl selected as the youngest athlete in the national rope skipping team

September 11, 2022 (change September 11, 2022 | 16:08)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

La Liga-Venesius scores consecutive goals and Rodrigo passes...

Dongguan Equestrian League 30CM Post-season Competition: Chen Chuhan...

Six “American lessons” for tonight’s final in New...

The National Sports School Federation Youth Table Tennis...

Milan, Vranckx: ‘Ready to collect Kessie’s legacy’

Men’s Basketball European Championship: France narrowly beats Turkey...

Glasgow Rangers-Napoli postponed to Wednesday at 21

The Chinese team thrilled to advance to the...

Milan, first away win against Sampdoria

Chinese Super League comprehensive news: Zhejiang Jueping Shenhua...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy