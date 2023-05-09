Atalanta curve closed for one round for the chants against Vlahovic-breaking latest news

The “vulgar and insulting chants of racial discrimination against the Juventus player” punished by the sports judge

A controversy has arisen which has not yet subsided after the interventions of the president of Fifa Infantino and those of the Atalanta coach Gasperini. The press release reads that «considering that, as reported by the collaborators of the federal prosecutor’s office, the supporters of Atalanta occupying the sector called «Curva Nord Pisani» raised, at the 46th, 47th, 53rd and 54th moments of the second half, vulgar chants and insults of racial discrimination against Juventus player Dusan Vlahovic; also considering that in the aforesaid report, the collaborators of the federal prosecutor’s office declared that these serious manifestations of racial discrimination, perceived by all four representatives of the federal prosecutor’s office located in the various parts of the plant, came from up to 80% of the approximately 9,000 occupying the aforementioned sector (called «Curva Nord Pisani»); considering that this public behavior was taken note of by the race director, who asked to notify the person in charge of public order for the usual announcements of the incident; considering that the even meritorious gestural intervention of some home team players towards their fans, and on one occasion the disapproving boos of part of the rest of the public, could not prevent the recurrence of such regrettable demonstrations; considered that, due to the seriousness, dimension and real perception of the phenomenon as well as the repetitiveness of the same, the aforementioned behaviors assume disciplinary relevance pursuant to art. 28, nos. 1 and 4, CGS», the judge «decided to sanction Atalanta with the obligation to play a match in the sector called “Curva Nord Pisani” without spectators».