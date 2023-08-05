Home » Atalanta-De Ketelaere, match judged positive: but the player still has to decide
After Scamacca also Charles De Ketelaere? Those are intense hours in the Atalanta market, after the yes from the West Ham striker and after beating the competition from Inter, the Bergamo club also met Charles De Ketelaere to add another piece to Gasperini’s squad. The Belgian – bought from Milan in the summer of 2022 from Bruges after a long market telenovela, for 35.5 million – still has to decide, but the meeting was judged positive. CDK took the time to say yes in a definitive way, given that there are also other suitors on him such as Real Sociedad, Marseille and Ajax. We remind you that the deal with Milan is already closed, there is already an agreement between the clubs for a loan with the right to buy. But now he has to decide. Atalanta are confident.

