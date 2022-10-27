Home Sports Atalanta, De Roon tile: muscle injury to the biceps, times to be evaluated
Recovery times are not quantifiable.

Bad news for Gasperini and Atalanta. The coach loses another of his pillars to a muscle injury. De Roon, in the worst case scenario, risks staying out until the world stop. The tests, as published by the official Atalanta website, revealed a minor partial injury to the hamstring muscle of the right thigh “.

FEARS

The feeling that something serious enough had happened in the match against Lazio was in the air and the instrumental tests provided the certainty of a problem that risks leaving the Dutch midfielder away from the football fields until a later date. Gasperini had said after the match against the Biancocelesti that his player had felt the muscle tug. “Let’s hope it stopped in time”. About times. according to the press release those of recovery “are not quantifiable and depend on the clinical progression of the player” but in these cases, unless there are sensational surprises, we are talking about at least two weeks of stop. Ederson, due to a similar injury suffered in August, was out of two games but the fear, more than founded, is that De Roon could miss, in addition to Empoli and Napoli, also the games against Lecce and Inter.

RECOVERY

De Roon was one of Gasperini’s most used players who, if he could, would never give up on a player capable of providing quality, quantity and balance. It is no coincidence that so far in this championship the Dutchman has always been on the pitch from the start and, thanks to the absence of Toloi, he has also worn the captain’s armband in the last three outings. If the player missed all the matches scheduled in the calendar, he would return to the field with the Goddess shirt for the match against Spezia. However, the term “minor partial injury” leaves the doors open to hope.

