Palomino and Zapata mistakes deliver the Koopmeiners ‘derby’ to Teun’s younger brother Peer. Az Alkmaar won by a measure (0-1) at Gasperini’s Atalanta and condemned the Bergamo players to their second defeat in as many international friendlies played at the Gewiss Stadium during the winter break (also knocked out against Frankfurt while in Nice and Seville the Goddess dropped the three of a kind). The Dutch immediately took the lead with Evjen’s lightning goal (goal after a handful of seconds courtesy of Palomino). And in the second half the substitute Zapata had the penalty of the possible 1-1 saved.

In the 3-4-1-2 designed by Gasperini the owner between the posts is Sportiello (with Musso out due to a slight sprained left ankle). To protect him are Toloi, Palomino and Djimsiti. On the flanks, space for Zappacosta (who saw the field again in Seville last week after the stop due to injury) and Ruggeri. The median pair is made up of De Roon and Ederson while the former Koopmeiners is the attacking midfielder in support of the Lookman-Hojlund tandem (preferred to the Colombian duo Muriel-Zapata). Unavailable, in addition to Musso, Pasalic (fever), Hateboer and Demiral (inflammation of the left knee for both). In coach Jansen’s Az there is Odgaard in attack, a Dane who grew up in the youth sector of Inter.

The match

Ready, go and after about thirty seconds the match is already unlocked. Pasticcio by Palomino, deflected goal by Evjen and ball behind Sportiello (1′). The Bergamo reaction goes through a post hit by Hojlund at the end of a personal action. Atalanta raises the engine speed and begins to grind the game. In the 30th minute Lookman coordinates Zappacosta’s assist from the right but Verhulst deflects for a corner. And on the next corner Palomino nearly equalized with a header (31′). The second half opens with the Dutch double, scored by Ejven but promptly canceled for offside (8′). In the 22nd minute Gasperini fished from the bench to liven up Atalanta’s offensive front: inside Zapata, Muriel and Malinovskyi. And it was Zapata himself who obtained (foul by Verhulst) the penalty for a possible Nerazzurri equalizer (34′): from the penalty spot, however, the Colombian let himself be hypnotized by the opposing goalkeeper and in the subsequent retaliation he shot sky-high. In the 43rd minute Maehle tries with a header: the ball goes high on the back foot. In the final Jansen throws “his” Koopmeiners, brother of Teun (44 ‘). Not even in the three minutes of added time did Atalanta manage to break through the wall erected by their opponents. And at the triple whistle she is forced to raise the white flag. At the end of the race, thunderous applause in memory of the late Pelé. Tomorrow Atalanta will play a friendly against Crema (C) in Zingonia. Next Wednesday the trip to La Spezia to return to racing in the league (Atalanta are sixth, -6 from second-placed Milan).