Atalanta defeats Marassi and puts the first 3 points of the 2022/2023 season in their pockets. A good Sampdoria beaten 2-0 thanks to goals from Toloi and the new signing Lookman. Much bitterness in the mouth for Giampaolo’s team, stopped by the Var with some recriminations on the occasion of the possible advantage of Caputo, and by the two woods hit by Sabiri and Quagliarella.

Everything happens in the first 25 minutes of the match, with the hosts who after just 30 seconds create the first big goal ball on the Sabiri-Leris axis, with the first putting his teammate in front of the door, but Maehle closes providentially. At 14 ‘the Sampdoria advantage would be found by Caputo, were it not for a call from the Var to punish a previous (venial) contact between Leris and Maehle. The Goddess is shaken and after having missed a sensational goal with Maehle, who hits a post with an empty net, finds him on 26 ‘thanks to the touch in front of Toloi on the air bank of Pasalic.

However, the game remains balanced and Sampdoria in the 70th minute goes one step away from a draw with Sabiri, who kicks a free-kick from the edge of the area hitting the post on Musso’s left. The Ligurians do not give up and in the 83rd minute they still touch the net, this time with Quagliarella unlucky in pinching the crossbar when the goalkeeper is beaten. In the final, Atalanta closes the score 2-0 with the newcomer Lookman, who signs his first Italian goal on the counterattack shortly after having another one canceled for offside.