Atalanta took charge of a complicated match, beat Empoli 2-1 in a comeback and returned to victory in the championship. In the first half, the players from Bergamo try with Zapata, Muriel, De Roon and Pasalic but Empoli go through on the first occasion of the match with Ebuehi. In the second half, Atalanta accelerated, De Roon found the equalizer with his head. Gasperini puts in Lookman and Hojlund and the latter scores the winning goal. Atalanta rises to 45. Empoli remains at 28

