The Atalanta coach comments on the success of his team's comeback against Empoli which in some way also reopens the Champions League race: "We have to think one game at a time and play in this spirit. If we don't get to the Champions League it doesn't mean we have failed ". On the return of Muriel and Zapata: "They did well and will score again, having the two of them with Lookman and Hojlund is much better"

Atalanta returns to victory in the championship after about a month, beats Empoli in a comeback and is now -3 behind fourth-placed Milan. He is satisfied Gian Piero Gasperini for his team’s performance: “It’s the 27th day that we’re in the European zone, it’s not that we’re doing so badly – he says – We’ve had some ups and downs but I am satisfied with the path we have taken and today we saw the attachment of the whole group who played a technically valid match”. A first half that ended at a disadvantage and which seemed bewitched by the wasted opportunities: “I don’t rely on the result but on the performance – he explains – Even that in the first half was good, in the second half we managed to materialize but the attitude of the players has always been good, in football there is the fact that the opponent comes up once and scores goals”.

"Muriel and Zapata will score goals again" Atalanta have fully recovered two fundamental players in Muriel and Zapata: "Muriel and Zapata have played little together because they were injured, then there are Hojlund and Lookman who have done well, but if they are well we are certainly stronger – he says Still – If Zapata and Muriel are fine like this, they will also score goals again, in the interval I couldn't touch anything, we just had to find the net. To a certain extent, all the teams have more solutions up front, it's not that there are just two players, it's especially true now having all 4 available. I'm happy with Duvan and Muriel for the desire to be protagonists again".

"Champions? Let's think about one match at a time" With this success, Atalanta are back in the running for a place in the Champions League, currently 3 behind fourth-placed Milan: "After the break there are 11 games and that's a lot and we have to play them with this spirit – he concludes – The Champions League? The points behind aren't many but they weigh against that type of team, we have to think about our path and do our best. there is the option to hang up but that is easier said than done. When a team plays like this I'm satisfied, we'll face one match at a time, the championship is long, I don't think about the Champions League objective, I just think that the team plays well and that way they'll reach as high as possible. Italian teams in Europe? We send a good signal, our teams are strong, we also hope to win in the Champions League. they all have a chance to go all the way."