The second goal in Serie A by the Englishman brings the Bergamo players back to equal points with the leaders Napoli. Third defeat in the league for the Italian’s men

From our correspondent Luca Taidelli

The cynical Atalanta does not miss a beat, with a flash of Lookman – but half of the goal is from Muriel – beats a Fiorentina with clipped wings, and after eight days not only remains first with Napoli at 20 points but is already halfway through salvation work, invoked this week by President Percassi at an altitude of 40. The attack that once marked in bursts is now limited to hitting when it must, but Gasp has solid foundations as evidenced by the just three goals conceded. Fiorentina pays for the absences of Sottil and Gonzalez, the tiredness of Amrabat – inside, and well, only in the final after the commitments in the national team -, the poor condition of the forwards and the Conference that takes away (also) mental energy, given that Thursday in Scotland must win in order not to go out in a group which is anything but irresistible. Atalanta, on the other hand, is not playing the Cups for this round and is doing well to take advantage of the advantage.

FIRST HALF — Gasperini keeps Demiral on the bench and Okoli in the center of the defense, placing Scalvini on the center left. Ahead is Ederson behind Lookman and Muriel. Italian, however, for the second time in a row solves the Jovic-Cabral runoff by keeping both strikers on the bench and centralizing Kouamé, with Ikoné and Saponara on his sides. The two philosophies are immediately highlighted, with the Viola more maneuverable but unable to change rhythm and the Dea 2.0. who prefers to wait and then go wild with the fanning and game changes – especially by Scalvini and Koopmeiners – to (try to) trigger the strikers or the winger. The Italian team comes out of the blocks a little more convinced and with Kouame good at calling Okoli out he would have the opportunities to pass. With the passing of the minutes, however, the purple push subsides and the problems emerge especially in the defensive readings, with Lookman and Ederson however unable to take advantage of it. We need an episode that ignites a match in search of an author (and center-forward …) and at 39 ‘the spark seems to arrive. In fact, Irrati expels Kouamé who touches De Roon in the face. It would be a big problem for Viola, who already have to manage the lack of dynamism of Bonaventura and Saponara, football masters but no longer in intensity. On the other hand, in the Var the referee realizes Kouamé’s involuntary nature, which he also spares the yellow, for the anger of the Nerazzurri world, already sensitive after the controversial episodes in the three Tuscan victories of last season. More than two attempts by Lookman and Soppy, the first in the mirror of the hosts, but the final time does not give. See also Chinese tennis "Xiaohua" Zheng Qinwen reaches the final of the tour for the first time

SECOND HALF — It starts with the same 22 and Fiorentina that seems more sparkling (decisive diagonal of Toloi on Kouamé in the center of the area) thanks to Bonaventura who tries to sew up the game between the median and the attack. In fact, in the middle lands the various couples (Ederson-Mandragora, Barak-De Roon and Koopmeiners-Bonaventura) tend to cancel each other out. Gasp plays the Maehle and Pasalic cards for Soppy and Ederson, while Italian probably would like fresh forces on the high flanks but Sottil has remained in Florence and Gonzalez is haunted by his heel. The match ends in the 59th minute, with Muriel dancing on a lineout on the back line, mocking Mandragora and serving a baba that Lookman cannot refuse. The Viola is now forced to unbalance and Maehle eats the doubling on the pocket of the usual Muriel. Instead of inserting one between Cabral and Jovic, Italian turns to 4-2-3-1 with Amrabat for Bonaventura and the bewildered Barak advancing behind Kouame. The Goddess, however, is now a catapult and every restart becomes a network opportunity. Fourth save on Lookman but the match is now in tatters and Saponara on Kouamé’s tower wraps three meters from the goal. At half an hour the two technicians try to make the last turn. Malinovskyi, Hojlund and Demiral enter the Goddess for Lookman, Muriel and the bruised Toloi. Among the viola Barak gives way to Jovic and in a final to the sword, in which the Goddess is crushed too much, Cabral also enters. Sportiello, however, says no to Jovic, while Demiral only goes close to the sensational own goal. See also Bucchi: "I saw desire and determination, the road is drawn"

October 2, 2022 (change October 2, 2022 | 21:41)

