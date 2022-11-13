The coach of the Dea after the defeat against Inter: “The club and the fans have no doubts about my work, the young players must be played. At the moment we are not very lucky, an excellent match for us.”

Fourth defeat in 5 games for Atalanta: within the friendly walls of the Gewiss Stadium (where the victory has been missing for a month), the Bergamo players are reassembled by Inter (2-3), encounter the third consecutive knockout and close the year football with a further slowdown in the standings (momentary 6th place at 27 points). “There are no doubts about my work, neither at the level of supporters nor at the level of the club: in any case we could have deserved something more – the post-match commentary, to the microphones of Sky Sport, by Gian Piero Gasperini, Atalanta coach -. Right now we are meeting opponents with a great technical level and we are not very lucky with the episodes “.

The analysis — Leading with the penalty of Lookman (seventh seal of the season for the Nigerian), the Goddess got back from Dzeko’s brace. Then Palomino was the protagonist (returned after the suspension), first with an own goal and then the author of the final 2-3. “We had an excellent first half and unfortunately we conceded an unlucky goal in the only episode – said the coach -. I removed Scalvini because I wanted to bring Koopmeiners back in the middle. In the second half Inter did more and we suffered the balls. inactive. Then in the final we came out well. It was an excellent match for Atalanta. “ See also Galeone: "Udinese motivated against Juventus but Pirlo can't make a fool of himself"

A matter of choices — Gasperini took the opportunity to draw a balance of this first part of the championship (with the Goddess fighting for Europe): “We are in the process of transformation, there is the contribution of historical players and the attempt to include young players to give continuity. We have the task of focusing on young people, guys like Okoli and Scalvini. The indications at the beginning of the season were: to strengthen with high-level players or opt for a renewal. If you want to let the boys play you have to give them space. Today Demiral is out. angry about the change: these things must be anticipated in order not to create problems. If the goal is the Champions we are off track. But now everything is being thrown away after the three defeats. The path I had asked for was clear, it was not possible and now it’s getting confused: it’s not good, the program needs to be shared, if I do it alone it’s a problem and the situation at the moment doesn’t suit me “.

