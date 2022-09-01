After the match against Torino, the Atalanta coach also addressed a thought to Ilicic: “He made us live extraordinary moments, players like that should never stop.” Zapata, there is a fear of a stretch

Giampiero Gasperini has many reasons to smile. After the 3-1 over Torino, which brings Atalanta to first place in the standings together with Roma, he said: “It’s an important victory that gives continuity to this excellent start to the championship. At home we didn’t win for a long time, but also against Milan had an excellent performance. ” On the match: “Torino had a good match, especially in the first thirty minutes they were better than us, who suffered a lot from their pressure, never managing to finish first on the second balls, then we grew more and more”.

Buyers — On the absolute protagonist of the match, the Dutchman Koopmeiners, author of a hat-trick said: “He is a midfielder to whom we must leave a lot of freedom of insertion, he is one of his greatest qualities, even in Verona he had found the goal and today he continues what it is his growth path. A complete midfielder, good at closing but also in freeing himself to go shooting. “

Zapata — The physical condition of Zapata, who came out after 37 minutes, is worrying: “We’ll see tomorrow, from the first tests it looks like a strain, at least that’s what the doctors told me. He could be out for 2-3 weeks, but it’s still too early to evaluate”.

on Ilicic — Finally, a thoughtful thought to Ilicic, who greeted Atalanta and was honored on the pitch by his teammates and the whole stadium before the match: “He is on the podium of the most iconic players of my Atalanta, he made us live extraordinary moments. players like that should never stop, grow old. We will always remember what he did, now he starts a new life, I hope he is well in the future. “ See also Verona, Tudor is the new coach: he will replace the sacked Di Francesco - Sport - Calcio

September 1, 2022 (change September 1, 2022 | 23:51)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

