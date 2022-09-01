Home Sports Atalanta, Gasperini: “An important victory that gives continuity to this championship start”
Sports

Atalanta, Gasperini: “An important victory that gives continuity to this championship start”

by admin
Atalanta, Gasperini: “An important victory that gives continuity to this championship start”

After the match against Torino, the Atalanta coach also addressed a thought to Ilicic: “He made us live extraordinary moments, players like that should never stop.” Zapata, there is a fear of a stretch

Giampiero Gasperini has many reasons to smile. After the 3-1 over Torino, which brings Atalanta to first place in the standings together with Roma, he said: “It’s an important victory that gives continuity to this excellent start to the championship. At home we didn’t win for a long time, but also against Milan had an excellent performance. ” On the match: “Torino had a good match, especially in the first thirty minutes they were better than us, who suffered a lot from their pressure, never managing to finish first on the second balls, then we grew more and more”.

Buyers

On the absolute protagonist of the match, the Dutchman Koopmeiners, author of a hat-trick said: “He is a midfielder to whom we must leave a lot of freedom of insertion, he is one of his greatest qualities, even in Verona he had found the goal and today he continues what it is his growth path. A complete midfielder, good at closing but also in freeing himself to go shooting. “

Zapata

The physical condition of Zapata, who came out after 37 minutes, is worrying: “We’ll see tomorrow, from the first tests it looks like a strain, at least that’s what the doctors told me. He could be out for 2-3 weeks, but it’s still too early to evaluate”.

on Ilicic

Finally, a thoughtful thought to Ilicic, who greeted Atalanta and was honored on the pitch by his teammates and the whole stadium before the match: “He is on the podium of the most iconic players of my Atalanta, he made us live extraordinary moments. players like that should never stop, grow old. We will always remember what he did, now he starts a new life, I hope he is well in the future. “

See also  Verona, Tudor is the new coach: he will replace the sacked Di Francesco - Sport - Calcio

September 1, 2022 (change September 1, 2022 | 23:51)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Negative Arsenal Gerrard again on the crisis of...

Leicester-Manchester United 0-1: Sancho’s goal. Well Ronaldo

Chinese women’s ice hockey team goes to Russia...

Cycling, Ulissi, no World Cup in Australia. UAE-Emirates:...

Athletes from Hebei Province won one gold and...

Isak’s first goal Phil Milan equalized Carvalho lore...

Serie A, the report cards of the market:...

Zhou Qi was elected as the MVP of...

Bologna-Salernitana, Nicola: “We wanted to achieve a result....

Blackmail of 100 thousand euros in Pogba A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy