Gian Piero Gasperini appears smiling in front of the cameras. The Atalanta coach, thanks to the 2-0 win in Monza, enjoys the solitary first place in the standings: “They told me it had never happened in Atalanta’s long history” – smiled Gasperini – “it’s thanks to them. guys and our people. We hope to make it last as long as possible. The fans can enjoy this moment, this record, but we must always aim to improve, we need everyone’s availability. We really have a lot of room for improvement, and we are also experimenting with different tactical variations “.

MONZA AND NEW PURCHASES

“We didn’t start well, Monza attacked us with speed and technique, in the first minutes we took a risk and then we came out with an excellent second half”. Also thanks to the new signings: “They are settling in. Hojlund and Lookman have scored (the former Leicester has propitiated the own goal of Marlon, ndr), Soppy and Ederson played an excellent match. “And on Hojlund:” We were convinced right from the start that it was the right profile for us. He has very good characteristics for being only 19 years old. He has a bright future ahead of him, he is a smart guy who we are trying to help grow to make him more and more important. “Final closure on the few goals conceded:” The important thing for me is to score. Last year this is what we missed, at home we only scored with the defenders. I like not conceding a goal, but here there is the culture of always scoring one more goal than the opponent. We can play on the counterattack, take advantage of the opportunities, but it is also important not to concede a goal. “