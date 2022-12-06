Home Sports Atalanta, Gasperini mayor of Grugliasco for a day
Atalanta, Gasperini mayor of Grugliasco for a day

The Atalanta coach returns to the country where he was born and addresses the young players: “At the beginning I was one of you, that’s why you must always dream”

A special “away” that smells like a return home. Gian Piero Gasperini has decided to take the field in his hometown to become mayor for a day.

Invited by the municipal administration, the Atalanta coach visited Grugliasco today, a town on the outskirts of Turin where he was born and raised. Wearing a tricolor sash and keys to the city’s historic gates in hand, he met the students of the “66 Martyrs” comprehensive school. “Grugliasco has always been my home: here I started playing football and coaching – Gasperini recalled with emotion -. It all started from the pitches at Fabbrichetta, Leumann, Makeup: where I’ve arrived now is the pinnacle, but at the beginning I was like one of you and for this I tell you that you must always dream”.

Speaking in the presence of local institutions and realities, Gasperini spoke to the young people of Grugliasco about the importance of fair play. And then he announced his intention to give his fellow citizens a special gift. In other words, the creation, at his expense, of a 5-a-side football field to be donated to the Municipality and made usable by the city’s kids by next summer. “The tricolor armband is very heavy and I think it’s easier to be a coach, but I want to achieve one thing as pro tempore mayor: a field at the Grugliasco factory, free and open to all, where young people can play when they feel like it”. A gesture that the mayor of Grugliasco, Emanuele Gaito, greatly appreciated: “There has always been great harmony between the Gasp and our city. For us it is an honor and a sign that he has never forgotten his origins”.

December 5, 2022 (change December 5, 2022 | 20:07)

