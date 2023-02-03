news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BERGAMO, FEBRUARY 03 – “The 5-2 draw at Milan was sensational, even if Sassuolo have a rather low ranking despite top-level performances”. On the eve of Saturday night’s match at the Mapei Stadium, the Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini tries to frame the match: “Even in the first leg against us, despite the defeat, he showed remarkable teamwork and individual qualities. If you give 5 even to a team in difficulty, it means you have important values,” explained the Nerazzurri coach.



Which neither confirms nor denies the use of the Lookman-Hojlund-Boga trident: “I have to recover Zapata and Muriel as best as possible. Duvan has recovered physically, Luis knows what he has to do and how to adjust to recover the November condition before the break – reflects Gasperini – There is a need for the two of them and also Pasalic to be well, to be able to make an important contribution. There is nothing static, everything is very dynamic, even on the trident: maybe tomorrow one of these will score and assist everything changes again, even at the level of owners”.



Finally, on elimination from the Coppa Italia in the quarter-finals: “Inter did something more than us on Tuesday, if you like they were even more cynical in making the chances happen. We’ve come close to this trophy twice in recent years, in which we smashed all previous records. These are our trophies.” (HANDLE).

