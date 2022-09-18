Three gold points for Atalanta at the Olimpico against Roma. “I saw great application in a difficult match against a strong Roma. These three points give a lot of confidence. And for Milan-Napoli I am cheering for a draw ”, says Gian Piero Gasperini who looks at tonight’s match with the record in his pocket and with 17 the record of points after the first seven days. “It’s nice to wear the pink jersey – the coach reiterates to Dazn -. We will not win the Giro, but we hope to wear it for as long as possible ”.