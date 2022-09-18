Home Sports Atalanta, Gasperini: ‘We want to wear the pink jersey for as long as possible …’
The Atalanta coach after the victory over Roma: “Great application against a strong Roma. And in Milan-Napoli I hope for an equal ”

Three gold points for Atalanta at the Olimpico against Roma. “I saw great application in a difficult match against a strong Roma. These three points give a lot of confidence. And for Milan-Napoli I am cheering for a draw ”, says Gian Piero Gasperini who looks at tonight’s match with the record in his pocket and with 17 the record of points after the first seven days. “It’s nice to wear the pink jersey – the coach reiterates to Dazn -. We will not win the Giro, but we hope to wear it for as long as possible ”.

Substitutions

Scalvini decides a goal on an assist from Hojlund. However, both were replaced in the 45th minute: “Scalvini did well and scored a splendid goal. Even for Hojlund it was not easy against Smalling. But Muriel played more balls, he was a precise reference. The five substitutions were also a weapon ”.

