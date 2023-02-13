Atalanta beat Lazio making their best game in this Serie A.

Just over six hundred seconds have passed since Orsato’s kick-off e Atalanta have already shot four times towards the gate of Lazio. One wonders if it was enough to change the shirt from the white of Sassuolo to the Nerazzurri of the Olimpico to find a hungry and sadistic team to the point of removing every atom of oxygen in the vicinity of the opposing ball carrier. Unfortunately for the Lazio Gasperini’s men reacted to the greyness of Reggio Emilia by venting on a biancoceleste team that appeared more mentally foggy than physically packed.

In choosing the formation, Sarri relied largely on his reference eleven, proposing Cataldi again despite the blow taken in Verona and a Immobile still not at his best, with Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni on the sides. On the defensive flanks, the choice fell instead on Marusic and Hysaj, a decision that will have a significant impact on the progress of the match. Muriel’s disqualification, on the other hand, did not lead to changes in Atalanta’s offensive setup, unlike that of Maehle: the return of Zappacosta from the umpteenth relapse he buffers the absence of the Dane, leaving intact the trio Toloi-Djimsiti-Scalvini who are performing so well in the last few outings.

In the race of gone the key to Sarri’s victory had been the exploitation of the areas of the field consciously left free by Gasperini: on 23 October Lazarus in particular, he had overcome the pressure from Atalanta with the outside-inside ball-and-foot conducts, triggering the triangles on the side chains and favoring close exchanges with a central offensive reference more predisposed to dribbling like Felipe Anderson. The former SPAL winger, however, only took over in the 56th minute of the match at the Olimpico: even more so with a center forward created in the laboratory to attack the defensive line from behind like captain Immobile, Sarri’s maneuver would have benefited from a ball from the first line out.

The only occasions Lazio managed to progress up the pitch effectively coincided with the underrated sensitivity of Provedel’s pitching. Lazio’s only shot on goal in the first half – in addition to Musso’s miracle on Zaccagni, however generated by an unforced error by Djimsiti – is emblematic of which button the home eleven should have hit with greater insistence: Milinkovic in turn , Luis Alberto and Cataldi, having shielded the two central defenders from Gasperini’s forwards, lowered in the central area to attract the pressure of the scorer – De Roon, Ederson and Koopmeiners respectively – and free up meters of the field behind to be filled with the attack from second ball.

In the seventeenth minute Provedel’s right-footed shot found Milinkovic’s long drive 70 meters away, who punished De Roon’s run backwards, controlled the follow-up, evading Djimsiti’s intervention, and prepared his left foot. The Serbian would have a very easy shot but Immobile anticipates it by rushing up behind and kicking high. However, this action seems to delude Lazio into being able to solve the rebus of the asphyxiating Nerazzurri pressure. Spoiler: apart from a few flashes at the turn of the middle of the second half, thwarted by minutes of orderly positional defense from Atalanta, he will never be able to do it. The demerits are notable – rarely have both Luis Alberto and Milinkovic been seen so inaccurate in starting Lazio transitions – but Atalanta’s performance was of the highest level.

101 – Davide Zappacosta’s goal is the 101st goal scored by Atalanta defenders in the Gasperini era – since the coach’s arrival (2016/17) the Dea are the side with the most prolific backlog in Europe’s top five leagues. Load.#LazioAtalanta — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) February 11, 2023

The infamous ones climb forward by Gasperini, for the first real time after almost a year, they work perfectly. When the ball is between the Lazio full-back’s feet, depending on the height of the reception, the closest full-back or midfielder alternates in closing, consequently generating the fastest pairings. In this system it is the application and intensity, psychological even more than physical, that determine its effectiveness. The one seen at the Olimpico is Atalanta who have attacked better without the ball this season, directing the recovery of the ball in the desired areas – half a space near Buyersemployed with the duties of cover midfielder and minimal advanced playmaker in the transition phase – to put attacking men in the ideal conditions.

Lookman and Højlund they are not perfect players, on the contrary: the Nigerian with his back to goal is decidedly more shieldable and, in contradiction with the Velcro that covers his boots when it comes to speed control and a dignified vision of the game, he is not a great passer. Højlund, for his part, suffers, especially at the beginning of the game, the melee with the direct scorer – Romagnoli, until the injury, had been by far the best in the rearguard – and has ample room for improvement in the first check . However, if you leave him time and space to attack meters of the field in front of the goal, here he is dealing with two of the first (you decide) players in Serie A 2022/2023.

The importance of the outside

The Atalanta left chain dominated for 90′: due to the indolence in coverage by Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson, Marusic found himself never knowing whether to go out on Zappacosta or, faithful to the line sarrianawait lower down and let Lookman cut you behind, entering the space-between-bodies between Montenegrin and Casale. As soon as the ball was recovered, regardless of the height of the field, the goal of Gasperini and his family was very clear: to verticalise, verticalise, if possible verticalise. If the first half was a choral expression of athletic dominance, the second takes on almost tragicomic features. Up until the 0-2 goal, the feeling is that any Lazio player who tries to get between Højlund and the goal bounces off the Dane, who has irrepressible power in the medium-long term.

If Atalanta has managed to press Lazio’s first construction so effectively, it hasn’t done so, at least primarily, thanks to a very high center of gravity. Toloi and Djimsiti in particular no longer have the pace they had two/three seasons ago, but it is evenings like these that remind the rest of Serie A why, despite a talent that is not off the charts, they are still starters in a formation fighting for a place in the Champions League.

Toloi he was very skilful in denying receptions to Zaccagni; Djimsit he was good at alternating sharp advances with a great positional sense – he hadn’t played consistently from central back three since 2017, when it was thought he could only do that. To these was added a Palominosubstituted for the injured Hateboer, and impeccable man-marking the evergreen Pedro to replenish I Usual Suspects of the Atalanta defense. The only bad news for Gaperini is represented by Hateboer’s injury, given that the autonomy of Zappacosta, who is still one of the most impactful wingers in Serie A when he is at 100% athletically, is still reduced.

This Lazio-Atalanta was certainly not needed to confirm a sentence matured over the course of the previous twenty-one days: the biancocelesti and the nerazzurri are teams capable of very high and beautiful peaks alternating with frustrating and irritating lows. This time it was Lazio’s turn not to find the slightest countermeasure to the tactical solutions proposed by Gasperini, but Serie A has taught us to overturn judgments and opinions every weekend. In the first leg Lazio had been the best of the season, in the second leg Atalanta was the most exciting of the year.