In Rome’s beautiful victory against Lazio there is bad news for Gasperini . Just found Zappacosta, the Atalanta loses Hateboer for the rest of the season. For the Dutchman, he breaks the anterior cruciate in his right knee and has an operation tomorrow at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome. As stated in a press release published on its website, “Atalanta communicates that in the late morning of today, Sunday 12 February, Hans Hateboer underwent clinical-instrumental tests and specialist consultancy which highlighted the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of the right knee. Tomorrow the player will undergo arthroscopic reconstruction surgery by Professor Pierpaolo Mariani at the Villa Stuart clinic in Rome”.

Hateboer, injury with Lazio and reaction on social media

In the 60th minute of the match at the Olimpico after a contrast in midfield with Lazio Zaccagni, the outside was left on the ground, in pain and with his hands on his face. The Dutchman immediately touched his right knee, mimicking a rather explicit and not very comforting gesture. Replaced and carried on the sidelines by the Nerazzurri medical staff, in tears, Hateboer came out of the stadium Olympic with crutches and a swollen knee and went to the Villa Stuart clinic to understand the seriousness of the injury. After the tests carried out, confirmation of the seriousness of the accident and the operation scheduled for tomorrow. Dutch himself had low-optimistic feelings and up Instagram had posted a photo of him on the ground, accompanied by this text: “When the anterior cruciate ligament ruins a beautiful evening in Rome”.